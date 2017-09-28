29er Eurocup on Lake Garda - Day 1

Click image for a larger image

Racing in two Groups the race winners were Ville Kohonen and Robin Berner of Finland and Emily Dahl and Maren Edland of Norway.

Top British placings were Freye Black and Millie Aldridge who were placed second in their group, and James Hammett and John Mather eighth, both teams of Hayling Island SC.

Friday an early start is scheduled to catch the most common wind of the season, the one blowing from the north.

29er Eurocup - Day 1 after 1 race each for the 2 Groups (120 entries

1 FIN 2156 Korhonen Ville, Maschio, Berner Robin, U19, BS 1,0 pts

1 NOR 2319 Dahl Andersen Emilie, Femmina, Edland Maren, U19F, Royal Norwegian Yacht Club 1,0 pts

3 GBR 2336 Black Freya, Femmina, Aldridge Millie, U19, Hayling Island SC 2,0 pts

3 SLO 2706 Verderber Rok, Maschio, Semelbauer Klemen, U19, YCPortoroz 2,0 pts

5 GER 2315 Heinrich Ben, Maschio, Horlbeck Carolina, U19, KYC 3,0 pts

5 RUS 2719 LAZDIN DMITRY, Maschio, ARASLANOV DMITRII, U19, KRESTOVSKY OSTROV 3,0 pts

7 FRA 1957 DUBOIS Roxane, Femmina, COSTE Swann, U19F, SRVAnnecy 4,0 pts

7 FRA 2704 Maïwenn JACQUIN, Femmina, PERCHERON Enora, U19F, SNO Nantes 4,0 pts

9 ITA 2630 Cestari Filippo, Maschio, Carbonelli Davide, U19, S.C.S.G. 5,0 pts

9 NOR 2662 Berthet Mathias, Maschio, Franks-Penty Alexander, U19, KNS 5,0 pts

11 RUS 2636 DANIIL USACHEV, Maschio, VLADIMIR LOGINOV, U19, Akademiya SS SPb 6,0 pts

11 SWE 2665 Nordenram Kasper, Maschio, Berglund Linus, U19, Ljs 6,0 pts

13 HUN 2518 Máté Jeney, Maschio, De Jonghe Arthur, U19, SVE 7,0 pts

13 RUS 2523 ANDREEV VASILII, Maschio, PUSHEV LEONID, U19, KRESTOVSKY OSTROV 7,0 pts

15 FIN 2544 Ronja Grönblom, Femmina, Ehrnrooth Sara, U19F, HSS 8,0 pts

15 GBR 2344 Hammett James, Maschio, John Mather, Hayling Island SC 8,0 pts

17 GER 2638 Rausch Lisa Maria, Femmina, Becker Eva Marie, U19F, WuW 9,0 pts

17 NOR 2641 Dahl Andersen Pia, Femmina, Edland Nora, U19F, Royal Norwegian Yacht Club 9,0 pts

19 FIN 2032 Odrischinsky Elias, Maschio, Oliver Silén Silén, U19, NJK 10,0 pts

19 GBR 14 Robins Nick, Maschio, Vennis-Ozanne Billy, U19, HISC 10,0 pts

21 DEN 2129 Fomsgaard Frederik, Maschio, Fuglbjerg Mads, U19, Aarhus Sejlklub 11,0 pts

21 GBR 2139 Peters Freddie, Maschio, Wells Elliott, U19, HISC 11,0 pts

23 FRA 11 Theo REVIL, Maschio, Gautier GUEVEL, U19, CNBPP 12,0 pts

23 ITA 2623 Santi Vittoria, Femmina, D'Ambrosa Isabella, U19F, S.C.S.G. 12,0 pts

25 NED 2554 Wilschut Tess, Femmina, Van Den Berg Femke, U19F, WV de Koenen 13,0 pts

25 USA 2633 Shelley Ripley, Maschio, Gramm Severin, U19, CRYC 13,0 pts

27 HUN 2488 Kocsis Balint, Maschio, András Pavlik, U19, SVE 14,0 pts

27 HUN 2534 Laszlofy Abel, Maschio, Petrànyi Botond, U19, Spartacus Sailing Club 14,0 pts

29 GBR 174 Cope Toby, Maschio, Blomeley Zachary, U19, Rydal Penrhos 15,0 pts

29 ITA 2089 Larcher Fabio, Maschio, Larcher Diego, U19, S.C.S.G. 15,0 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 October 2017 11:22 GMT