Endeavour Trophy - Saxton and Lewis successfully defend title





Saxton and Lewis won the three final races on Sunday to finish 15 clear of second placed Nick Craig and Holly Scott (D-One).

Roger and Jane Gilbert (Int14) were a further eleven points back for third place.

Endeavour Trophy Championship - Final After 8 races, 1 discard

1st 2017 Champion Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis 1 1 1 4 2 1 1 1 8 pts

2 D One Nick Craig and Holly Scott 2 2 6 1 1 31 5 6 23 pts

3 International 14 Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert 7 3 5 2 16 5 7 5 34 pts

4 RS400 Jon Gorringe and Emma Clarke 4 8 10 6 5 3 4 4 34 pts

5 470M Christian Birrell and Rob Henderson 8 5 2 31 4 4 10 3 36 pts

6 RS200 Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright 10 4 9 3 3 13 9 11 49 pts

7 Supernova Alex Horlock and Arthur Henderson 6 9 11 7 15 8 3 8 52 pts

8 Fireball Matt Burge and Tom Pygall 5 12 3 8 8 9 8 15 53 pts

9 Merlin Rocket Alan Roberts and Rosie Sibthorp 9 7 4 9 9 31 11 13 62 pts

10 Scorpion Andy McKee and Steve Graham 17 17 7 5 7 6 15 18 74 pts

11 29er Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne 3 13 15 21 11 7 16 12 77 pts

12 2000 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 12 14 18 11 19 16 2 7 80 pts

13 Laser Radial Ben Whaley and Sam Whaley 13 6 19 10 31 2 31 2 83 pts

14 Firefly Nigel Wakefield and Mary Henderson 15 11 8 13 18 15 12 9 83 pts

15 Enterprise Jeremy Stephens and Becca Stephens 21 10 13 15 10 25 20 17 106 pts

16 RS Feva Ben Hutton-Penman and Lucy Hewitson 31 16 16 19 13 14 19 10 107 pts

17 RS800 Chris Rashley and Hannah Bristow 14 18 12 20 6 21 21 21 112 pts

18 Cadet Bettine Harris and Jamie Harris 23 23 17 18 17 10 6 22 113 pts

19 RS500 Federico Maccari and Filippo Maccari 11 20 29 16 21 20 14 16 118 pts

20 National 12 Graham Camm and Zoe Ballantyne 20 22 14 17 14 18 31 14 119 pts

21 Mirror Dave Wade and Imogen Wade 22 27 22 12 12 17 26 19 130 pts

22 Optimist Jamie Cook and Finley Dickinson 16 19 23 24 22 11 23 20 134 pts

23 Topper Samuel Cooper and Simon Hall 18 25 31 14 25 24 17 24 147 pts

24 420 Niamh Harper and Ross Thompson 19 24 21 25 23 22 18 25 152 pts

25 470W Anna Carpenter and Martin Wrigley 24 21 24 26 20 19 22 23 153 pts

26 K1 Simon Heusen and Allan Tyler 26 28 26 27 24 12 13 26 154 pts

27 National 18 Stuart Urquhart and Brendan Lynch 27 15 20 23 31 23 24 27 159 pts

28 Albacore Tom Lonsdale and Ollie Meadowcroft 25 26 27 22 26 27 27 28 180 pts

29 Comet Chris Hatton and David Harris 28 29 25 28 27 28 28 29 193 pts

30 Miracle Dave Butler and Ross Fleming 31 30 28 29 28 26 25 30 196 pts



Gerald New - Sailweb

15 October 2017 21:33 GMT