Laser Qualifier Series - Final day proves tricky

In the mixed Radial fleet Arthur Brown (13,1,BFD) made the best of the day to pull through and win overall by four points from Mirthe Akkerman (1,BFD,4) with Jon Emmett (8,BFD,12) in third.

Hannah Snellgrove, who won all three races on day 1, suffered with a 7, BFD and 35, dropping her to fifth overall

In the standard Laser Dan Whiteley did not seem to share the pain and compleated his series with three back-to-back wins to win overall by seven points.

In second place Jack Cookson (3,7,3) finished tied on 12 points with host club member Anthony Parke (2,3,4) who took third overall.

Radial - Leading positions after 6 races, 1 discard (77 entries)

1 Arthur BROWN Y 6 5 3 13 1 BFD78 28 pts

2 Mirthe AKKERMAN L 2 4 21 1 BFD78 4 32 pts

3 Jon EMMETT M 9 2 2 8 BFD78 12 33 pts

4 Ben ELVIN 4 OCS78 6 12 3 19 44 pts

5 Hannah SNELLGROVE L 1 1 1 7 BFD78 35 45 pts

6 Matt BECK Y 13 15 7 9 2 15 46 pts

7 Mila MONAGHAN L Y 3 28 9 4 BFD78 3 47 pts

8 Alice WOODINGS L 11 8 12 44 14 5 50 pts

9 Nick WELBOURN J 8 29 10 5 21 14 58 pts

10 Chloe BARR L 23 36 5 6 4 28 66 pts

Laser - Leading positions after 6 races, 1 discard (35 entries)

1 Daniel WHITELEY 3 1 1 1 1 1 5 pts

2 Jack COOKSON 1 2 3 3 7 3 12 pts

3 Anthony PARKE 2 3 2 2 3 4 12 pts

4 Joe WOODLEY 4 14 5 4 4 2 19 pts

5 Joseph MULLAN 9 6 9 6 6 5 32 pts

6 Jake FARREN-PRICE 11 11 4 14 2 6 34 pts

7 Jack AITKEN 14 4 6 5 9 DNF36 38 pts

8 Jamie CALDER 8 10 12 11 5 8 42 pts

9 Hamish ECKSTEIN 6 8 11 16 13 9 47 pts

10 Lewis SMITH 15 7 10 10 14 7 48 pts

Full results available here

Gerald New

15 October 2017