Dinghy
 

Laser Qualifier Series - Final day proves tricky

Tricky conditions for the over 100 competitors at Hayling Island SC Sunday for day 2 of the Noble Marine Laser Standard and Radial Qualifier.

In the mixed Radial fleet Arthur Brown (13,1,BFD) made the best of the day to pull through and win overall by four points from Mirthe Akkerman (1,BFD,4) with Jon Emmett (8,BFD,12) in third.

Hannah Snellgrove, who won all three races on day 1, suffered with a 7, BFD and 35, dropping her to fifth overall

In the standard Laser Dan Whiteley did not seem to share the pain and compleated his series with three back-to-back wins to win overall by seven points.

In second place Jack Cookson (3,7,3) finished tied on 12 points with host club member Anthony Parke (2,3,4) who took third overall.

Radial - Leading positions after 6 races, 1 discard (77 entries)
1 Arthur BROWN Y 6 5 3 13 1 BFD78 28 pts
2 Mirthe AKKERMAN L 2 4 21 1 BFD78 4 32 pts
3 Jon EMMETT M 9 2 2 8 BFD78 12 33 pts
4 Ben ELVIN 4 OCS78 6 12 3 19 44 pts
5 Hannah SNELLGROVE L 1 1 1 7 BFD78 35 45 pts
6 Matt BECK Y 13 15 7 9 2 15 46 pts
7 Mila MONAGHAN L Y 3 28 9 4 BFD78 3 47 pts
8 Alice WOODINGS L 11 8 12 44 14 5 50 pts
9 Nick WELBOURN J 8 29 10 5 21 14 58 pts
10 Chloe BARR L 23 36 5 6 4 28 66 pts

Laser - Leading positions after 6 races, 1 discard (35 entries)
1 Daniel WHITELEY 3 1 1 1 1 1 5 pts
2 Jack COOKSON 1 2 3 3 7 3 12 pts
3 Anthony PARKE 2 3 2 2 3 4 12 pts
4 Joe WOODLEY 4 14 5 4 4 2 19 pts
5 Joseph MULLAN 9 6 9 6 6 5 32 pts
6 Jake FARREN-PRICE 11 11 4 14 2 6 34 pts
7 Jack AITKEN 14 4 6 5 9 DNF36 38 pts
8 Jamie CALDER 8 10 12 11 5 8 42 pts
9 Hamish ECKSTEIN 6 8 11 16 13 9 47 pts
10 Lewis SMITH 15 7 10 10 14 7 48 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
15 October 2017 21:10 GMT

Related articles

Endeavour Trophy - Saxton and Lewis successfully defend title 15 October 2017 21:33
Laser Qualifier Series - Final day proves tricky 15 October 2017 21:10
Endeavour Trophy - Champion of Champions Day 1 14 October 2017 22:45
Laser Qualifier series at Hayling Island 14 October 2017 21:55
RS800 Inlands - Moth/49er rock stars dominate 10 October 2017 13:02
Rooster RS Aerocup - Breeze arrives on time 10 October 2017 8:21
Rooster RS Aerocup - Day 1 on Garda 9 October 2017 7:22
Laser Masters World Championships - Final Day 1 October 2017 10:49
505 Worlds - World title for Mike Holt and Carl Smit 29 September 2017 20:04
505 Worlds - Day 5 Holt and Smit are champions in waiting 28 September 2017 19:51
505 Worlds - Video highlights races 1 to 4 27 September 2017 13:21
505 Worlds - Day 3 Smith and Gilbert take lead 26 September 2017 19:48


Latest






















UK Hosted