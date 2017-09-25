Endeavour Trophy - Champion of Champions Day 1





Saxton and Lewis opened their defence with three race wins before Nick Craig and Holly Scott (D-One) reined them in with wins in the day's final two races.

The two leaders have a 11 point lead over third placed Roger and Jane Gilbert (Int 14) with Christian Birrell and Rob Henderson (470M) in fourth and Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright (RS200) fifth.

Endeavour Trophy Championship - After 5 races

1 2016 Champion Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis 1 1 1 4 2 5 pts

2 D One Nick Craig and Holly Scott 2 2 6 1 1 6 pts

3 International 14 Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert 7 3 5 2 16 17 pts

4 470M Christian Birrell and Rob Henderson 8 5 2 31 4 19 pts

5 RS200 Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright 10 4 9 3 3 19 pts

6 RS400 Jon Gorringe and Emma Clarke 4 8 10 6 5 23 pts

7 Fireball Matt Burge and Tom Pygall 5 12 3 8 8 24 pts

8 Merlin Rocket Alan Roberts and Rosie Sibthorp 9 7 4 9 9 29 pts

9 Supernova Alex Horlock and Arthur Henderson 6 9 11 7 15 33 pts

10 Scorpion Andy McKee and Steve Graham 17 17 7 5 7 36 pts

11 29er Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne 3 13 15 21 11 42 pts

12 Firefly Nigel Wakefield and Mary Henderson 15 11 8 13 18 47 pts

13 Laser Radial Ben Whaley and Sam Whaley 13 6 19 10 31 48 pts

14 Enterprise Jeremy Stephens and Becca Stephens 21 10 13 15 10 48 pts

15 RS800 Chris Rashley and Hannah Bristow 14 18 12 20 6 50 pts

16 2000 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 12 14 18 11 19 55 pts

17 RS Feva Ben Hutton-Penman and Lucy Hewitson 31 16 16 19 13 64 pts

18 National 12 Graham Camm and Zoe Ballantyne 20 22 14 17 14 65 pts

19 RS500 Federico Maccari and Filippo Maccari 11 20 29 16 21 68 pts

20 Mirror Dave Wade and Imogen Wade 22 27 22 12 12 68 pts

21 Cadet Bettine Harris and Jamie Harris 23 23 17 18 17 75 pts

22 Optimist Jamie Cook and Finley Dickinson 16 19 23 24 22 80 pts

23 Topper Samuel Cooper and Simon Hall 18 25 31 14 25 82 pts

24 National 18 Stuart Urquhart and Brendan Lynch 27 15 20 23 31 85 pts

25 420 Niamh Harper and Ross Thompson 19 24 21 25 23 87 pts

26 470W Anna Carpenter and Martin Wrigley 24 21 24 26 20 89 pts

27 Albacore Tom Lonsdale and Ollie Meadowcroft 25 26 27 22 26 99 pts

28 K1 Simon Heusen and Allan Tyler 26 28 26 27 24 103 pts

29 Comet Chris Hatton and David Harris 28 29 25 28 27 108 pts

30 Miracle Dave Butler and Ross Fleming 31 30 28 29 28 115 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

14 October 2017 22:45 GMT