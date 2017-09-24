Dinghy
 

Laser Qualifier series at Hayling Island

Over 100 competitors decended on Hayling Island SC Saturday for day 1 of the Noble Marine Laser Standard and Radial Qualifier.


In a breeze that gradually got lighter as the day progressed, both the Radial and Standard fleets completed three races each.

In the mixed Radial fleet Hannah Snellgrove won all three races to take the lead ahead of Jon Emmett (9,2,2) with Mirthe Akkerman (2,4,21) in third place - positions after a discard.

In the standard Laser Dan Whiteley takes the lead with a 3, 1, 1, score after the first race was won by Jack Cookson (1,2,3) with host club member Anthony Parke (2,3,2) taking third overall.

Radial - Leading positions after 3 races, 1 discard (77 entries)

1 Hannah SNELLGROVE RLymYC 1 1 1 2 pts
2 Jon EMMETT Weir Wood 9 2 2 4 pts
3 Mirthe AKKERMAN FRISA 2 4 21 6 pts
4 Arthur BROWN Royal Burnham YC 6 5 3 8 pts
5 Ben ELVIN Stokes Bay SC 4 OCS78 6 10 pts
6 Mila MONAGHAN Cardiff Bay YC 3 28 9 12 pts
7 Rob CAGE Thames SC 12 23 4 16 pts
8 Harris CARTWRIGHT Helensburgh 5 11 17 16 pts
9 Nick WELBOURN Hykeham SC 8 29 10 18 pts
10 Alice WOODINGS Carsington 11 8 12 19 pts

Laser - Leading positions after 3 races, 1 discard (35 entries)

1 Daniel WHITELEY Port Dinorwic / Trearddur 3 1 1 2 pts
2 Jack COOKSON WPNSA 1 2 3 3 pts
3 Anthony PARKE Hayling Island SC 2 3 2 4 pts
4 Joe WOODLEY Burghfield 4 14 5 9 pts
5 Jack AITKEN RNCYC 14 4 6 10 pts
6 Milo GILL-TAYLOR Spinnaker 10 5 7 12 pts
7 Mark LYTTLE Qmsc / Datchet 5 16 8 13 pts
8 Hamish ECKSTEIN Dabchicks SC 6 8 11 14 pts
9 Jake FARREN-PRICE Spinnaker SC 11 11 4 15 pts
10 Joseph MULLAN GWSC 9 6 9 15 pts

Full results available here

Gerald New - Sailweb
14 October 2017 21:55 GMT

