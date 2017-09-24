RS800 Inlands - Moth/49er rock stars dominate



Rashley and Fletcher lead the way

Day 1 turned into a match-off between the Moth/49er rock stars and multi RS800 champions, Luke and Emma McEwen.

The result was three wins to Rashley and Fletcher with three seconds for the McEwens, with the rest scrapping for overall third, which went to Martin Orton and Ian Brooks (5,7,3).

On day 2, the one-on-one continued with Rashley and Fletcher taking the first race ahead of the McEwens, and then following it with a fifth win ahead of Ralph and Sophie Singleton.

Having come so close, the Singletons then went the extra step to win the final race in a photo-finish over Rashley and Fletcher.

Overall Chris Rashley and Dylan Fletcher won comfortably with five wins from Luke and Emma McEwen in second (with four 2nds) and Ralph and Sophie Singleton third.

So with young rockstars and old rockers at the front of the fleet the RS800 class is an exciting place to be particularly with the relatively new rule that allows the crew to take the mainsheet.

The next event is the End of Seasons at Queen Mary SC on the 11-12 November when the RS800s will be looking to retain their pursuit race dominance form last year’s event at Rutland.

Don’t forget the big RS party on the Saturday of this event.

RS800 Inland Championship at Grafham Water SC

1st 1207 Chris Rashley and Dylan Fletcher Stokes Bay SC 1 1 1 1 1 -2 7 5 pts

2nd 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen Royal Lymington SC 2 2 2 2 -8 6 22 14 pts

3rd 1166 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton Datchet Water SC 9 -13 4 5 2 1 34 21 pts

4th 1203 Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire St Catharine's College SC 3 5 -9 4 5 4 30 21 pts

5th 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks Chichester YC 5 -7 3 6 6 7 34 27 pts

6th 1050 Joe Joyner and Hannah Joyner Lyme Regis SC 8 8 5 3 4 -10 38 28 pts

7th 1202 Andrew Blundell and Maddie Fenner Warsash SC 6 3 7 9 -10 5 40 30 pts

8th 1216 Ella Morland and James Morland Warsash SC 4 4 (15.0 DSQ) 8 12 9 52 37 pts

9th 1043 Chris Dodd and Bryony Meakins Rutland Water SC -11 6 6 7 11 8 49 38 pts

10th 1158 Edward Norbury and Charlie Hutchings Warsash SC -13 12 10 11 7 3 56 43 pts

11th 1087 Tim Palmer and Henry Nelson Eastbourne Sovereign SC 10 10 8 -13 9 11 61 48 pts

12th 1156 Mary Rook and Hugh Brayshaw Weston SC 12 11 (15.0 DNC) 12 3 15.0 DNC 68 53 pts

13th 7 Derek Bachanan and Elaine Bachanan Oxford SC 7 9 (15.0 DNC) 10 13 15.0 DNC 69 54 pts

14th 913 Adrian Howe and Liberty Oldham Oxford SC (15.0 DNF) 15.0 DNS 15.0 DNF 15.0 DNC 15.0 DNC 15.0 DNC 90 75 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

10 October 2017 13:02 GMT