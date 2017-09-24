Rooster RS Aerocup - Breeze arrives on time

ITA 1886 GABRIELE FOSCHINI - Click image for a larger image

In the Aero 9 fleet Liam Willis (1,1,2,4), claimed two more 1sts to maintain a five point lead over second placed Simon Maguire (3,2,2,3).

Thomas Sandstrom (5,4,1,4) SWE took race 3 to step up to the podium.

The Aero 7 fleet saw Italy’s Patrick Zeni (2,1,1,7) winning two more races to take a six point lead over Pete Barton (4,3,2,1).

Albacore supremo, Nev Herbert (1,5,6,4) sailed away to take the first race of the day and jump to fourth overall. Ireland’s Paul McMahon (3,3,2,3) had a solid day of top 3s to place third overall.

In the Aeros 5 Rooster Sailing’s Kate Sargent carried on where she had left off with three more convincing race wins. Will anyone take a race off her?

Ireland’s Roy Van Maanen took all the 2nds whilst Jon Harvey GBR took all the 3rds to step up to the podium.

After two days of light/medium racing Tuesday will see an interesting change with the final day’s racing set to start at 08:30 hrs in the strong northerly breeze.

This creates good sized waves rolling down the western shore. The intention is to set the ‘Quad’ course in preference to the ‘P’. Bring it on!

RS Aero 5 - Rooster RS Aerocup after 7 races

1 GBR 2130 SARGENT KATE, -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 6,0 pts

2 IRL 2387 VAN MAANEN ROY, 2 -4 2 2 2 2 3 13,0 pts

3 GBR 1502 HARVEY JON,3 -6 3 3 3 3 2 17,0 pts

4 ITA 11 ARIOLI TIZIANO, 4 2 4 5 (dsq) 6 6 27,0 pts

5 NED 2349 VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN, 7 5 5 4 4 5 -9 30,0 pts

6 GBR 89 DHONAU LEZ, 5 7 8 6 6 -10 5 37,0 pts

7 GBR 2100 WILLIS JULIE, 6 3 9 7 5 9 -10 39,0 pts

8 GBR 1264 CRAVEN JACKIE,8 8 6 -9 7 8 7 44,0 pts

9 GBR 1594 ARCHER JULIE, -12 9 10 8 10 4 4 45,0 pts

10 SUI 1941 SCHEU ULLI, 11 11 7 10 9 7 (dns) 55,0 pts

11 GBR 2225 MCKEOWN JOHN, 10 10 -12 11 8 11 8 58,0 pts

12 GBR 1650 OLSON SHONA, 9 (dns) 11 dns dns dns 11 70,0 pts

RS Aero 7 - Rooster RS Aerocup after 7 races

1 ITA 1005 ZENI PATRICK,2 1 1 2 1 1 -7 8,0 pts

2 GBR 2093 BARTON PETER, 3 3 2 -4 2 3 1 14,0 pts

3 IRL 2414 MCMAHON PAUL, 1 2 -10 3 3 2 3 14,0 pts

4 GBR 6 HERBERT NEVILLE, 7 6 -18 1 5 6 4 29,0 pts

5 GER 1723 WALTHER MARCUS, 8 12 9 5 9 -15 2 45,0 pts

6 GER 1903 BARTHEL JULIANE, 4 7 7 11 8 -12 9 46,0 pts

7 GBR 2420 GEORGE BEN, -14 4 3 6 13 8 13 47,0 pts

8 GBR 2157 ROLFE NIGEL, 5 9 8 7 -10 10 10 49,0 pts

9 ITA 1886 FOSCHINI GABRIELE, 10 10 4 13 6 7 (dsq) 50,0 pts

10 FRA 2417 WOODCOCK TIMOTHY, 13 -14 12 10 7 4 6 52,0 pts

11 RUS 1017 IVANOVSKIY VLADISLAV, 15 5 5 -19 11 13 8 57,0 pts

12 POR 2114 GAMBOA FERNANDO, 6 -19 16 15 4 9 12 62,0 pts

13 AUS 2386 STEPHINSON PETER, 12 15 15 8 12 -16 5 67,0 pts

14 GBR 2353 LOCKEY KEITH, 9 13 -14 14 14 5 14 69,0 pts

15 GBR 2162 CHAPLIN PETER, 11 8 -17 9 15 11 15 69,0 pts

16 GBR 2318 THORNE KARL, -17 11 6 17 16 14 11 75,0 pts

17 GBR 2146 CRAVEN NICK, 20 16 11 -21 17 20 20 104,0 pts

18 GER 1524 TECHEN HOLGER, 18 17 19 16 19 17 (dns) 106,0 pts

19 GBR 1071 MARKHAM ALAN, -27 21 13 22 20 19 18 113,0 pts

20 NED 2373 OLSON JOHN, 25 20 20 12 -26 24 16 117,0 pts

21 USA 8 WENDT BUFF, 16 -26 25 18 18 21 24 122,0 pts

22 GBR 1370 SAQUI MIKE, -26 18 21 25 21 18 23 126,0 pts

23 GER 1909 DOMRES JoRN, 21 22 23 20 22 -26 19 127,0 pts

24 USA 2315 DUBOIS DOUGLAS, 19 24 (ret) 23 23 25 17 131,0 pts

25 GBR 1332 RYLEY NICK, 24 23 22 27 25 22 (dns) 143,0 pts

26 FRA 1840 FLECHET DAVID, 23 25 24 24 24 23 (dns) 143,0 pts

27 AUS 2317 GILES ANDREW, 22 27 26 (dns) dns dns 21 154,0 pts

28 GER 1369 GAEHRKEN PETER, -28 28 27 26 27 27 22 157,0 pts

RS Aero 9 - Rooster RS Aerocup after 7 races

1 GBR 1551 WILLIS LIAM, 1 1 2 1 1 -4 2 8,0 pts

2 GBR 1806 MAGUIRE SIMON, 2 -4 1 3 2 2 3 13,0 pts

3 SWE 2390 SANDSTROM THOMAS, (dns) 2 5 5 4 1 4 21,0 pts

4 NED 1833 DE LANGE HARMON, 4 5 3 2 3 -6 5 22,0 pts

5 GBR 2001 WILLIS KEITH, -6 3 4 6 6 5 1 25,0 pts

6 GBR 40 DANIELS NICK, 5 -7 6 4 5 3 6 29,0 pts

7 GBR 44 WATSON GORDON, 7 8 8 8 7 7 (dns) 45,0 pts

8 GBR 2368 HOOD JIM, 3 6 7 (dns) dns dns dns 46,0 pts

9 AUS 9 Giles Andrew, (dnc) dnc dnc 7 8 8 dns 53,0 pts

