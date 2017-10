Rooster RS Aerocup - Day 1 on Garda

Click image for a larger image

In the RS Aero 9s World Championship silver medallist, Liam ‘Lightening’ Willis, knocked in two 1sts to lead overnight.

Second is Simon Maguire (2,4,1) who took the win in Race 3. The Netherlands Harmon De Lange (4,5,3) is currently 3rd.

The RS Aero 7 fleet sees many new faces and it is great to see Italy top the leader board with Patrick Zeni (2,1,1) winning two races.

Ireland’s Paul McMahon (1,2,10) took the win in Race 1 to finish the day 3rd overall to a consistent Peter Barton (3,3,2) of Great Britain in 2nd.

Top Aero 7 Lady in 4th overall is Juliane Barthel (4,7,7) of Germany.

In the RS Aero 5, Kate Sargent nailed three 1sts to take a comfortable lead. Ireland’s Roy Van Maanen (2,4,2) and Italy’s Tiziano Arioli (4,2,4) are second and third.

Aero 5 - Rooster RS Aerocup after 3 races

1 GBR 2130 SARGENT KATE, 1 1 1 3,0 pts

2 IRL 2387 VAN MAANEN ROY, 2 4 2 8,0 pts

3 ITA 11 ARIOLI TIZIANO, 4 2 4 10,0 pts

4 GBR 1502 HARVEY JON, 3 6 3 12,0 pts

5 NED 2349 VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN, 7 5 5 17,0 pts

6 GBR 2100 WILLIS JULIE, 6 3 9 18,0 pts

7 GBR 89 DHONAU LEZ, 5 7 8 20,0 pts

8 GBR 1264 CRAVEN JACKIE, 8 8 6 22,0 pts

9 SUI 1941 SCHEU ULLI, 11 11 7 29,0 pts

10 GBR 1594 ARCHER JULIE, 12 9 10 31,0 pts

11 GBR 2225 MCKEOWN JOHN, 10 10 12 32,0 pts

12 GBR 1650 OLSON SHONA, 9 dns 11 33,0 pts

Aero 7 - Rooster RS Aerocup after 3 races

1 ITA 1005 ZENI PATRICK,2 1 1 4,0 pts

2 GBR 2093 BARTON PETER, 3 3 2 8,0 pts

3 IRL 2414 MCMAHON PAUL, 1 2 10 13,0 pts

4 GER 1903 BARTHEL JULIANE, 4 7 7 18,0 pts

5 GBR 2420 GEORGE BEN, 14 4 3 21,0 pts

6 GBR 2157 ROLFE NIGEL, 5 9 8 22,0 pts

7 ITA 1886 FOSCHINI GABRIELE, 10 10 4 24,0 pts

8 RUS 1017 IVANOVSKIY VLADISLAV, 15 5 5 25,0 pts

9 GER 1723 WALTHER MARCUS, 8 12 9 29,0 pts

10 GBR 6 HERBERT NEVILLE, 7 6 18 31,0 pts

11 GBR 2318 THORNE KARL, 17 11 6 34,0 pts

12 GBR 2162 CHAPLIN PETER, 11 8 17 36,0 pts

13 GBR 2353 LOCKEY KEITH, 9 13 14 36,0 pts

14 FRA 2417 WOODCOCK TIMOTHY, 13 14 12 39,0 pts

15 POR 2114 GAMBOA FERNANDO, 6 19 16 41,0 pts

16 AUS 2386 STEPHINSON PETER, 12 15 15 42,0 pts

17 GBR 2146 CRAVEN NICK,20 16 11 47,0 pts

18 GER 1524 TECHEN HOLGER, 18 17 19 54,0 pts

19 GBR 1071 MARKHAM ALAN, 27 21 13 61,0 pts

20 GBR 1370 SAQUI MIKE, 26 18 21 65,0 pts

21 NED 2373 OLSON JOHN,25 20 20 65,0 pts

22 GER 1909 DOMRES JORN, 21 22 23 66,0 pts

23 USA 8 WENDT BUFF, 16 26 25 67,0 pts

24 GBR 1332 RYLEY NICK, 24 23 22 69,0 pts

25 USA 2315 DUBOIS DOUGLAS, 19 24 ret 72,0 pts

26 FRA 1840 FLECHET DAVID, 23 25 24 72,0 pts

27 AUS 2317 GILES ANDREW, 22 27 26 75,0 pts

28 GER 1369 GAEHRKEN PETER, 28 28 27 83,0 pts

Aero 9 - Rooster RS Aerocup after 3 races

1 GBR 1551 WILLIS LIAM, 1 1 2 4,0 pts

2 GBR 1806 MAGUIRE SIMON, 2 4 1 7,0 pts

3 NED 1833 DE LANGE HARMON, 4 5 3 12,0 pts

4 GBR 2001 WILLIS KEITH, Maschio, 6 3 4 13,0 pts

5 SWE 2390 SANDSTR?M THOMAS, dns 2 5 16,0 pts

6 GBR 2368 HOOD JIM,3 6 7 16,0 pts

7 GBR 40 DANIELS NICK, 5 7 6 18,0 pts

8 GBR 44 WATSON GORDON, 7 8 8 23,0 pts

9 October 2017 7:22 GMT