Laser Masters World Championships - Final Day

Click image for a larger image

Congratulations to Jon Emmett who won the Radial Apprentice fleet, finishing nine points ahead of Anastasia Chernova of Russia.

In the Radial Grand Master won by Martin White of Australia, Britain's Terry Scutcher took the bronze.

Hilary Thomas was winner of the Women's Radial Great Grand Master & 75+.

Laser Masters Worlds - Final Leading Overall Results:

Standard Apprentice

1. Maciej Grabowski POL 6pts

2. Maxim Semerkhanov RUS 14pts

3. Adonis Bougiouris GRE 15pts

Standard Master

1. Brett Beyer AUS 12pts

2. Peter Hurley USA 16pts

3. Emesto Rodriguez USA 25pts

Standard Grand Master

1. Allan Clark CAN 11pts

2. Andy Roy CAN 20pts

3. Tomas Nordqvist SWE 21pts

Standard Great Grand Master

1. Michael Nissen GER 9pts

2. Mark Bethwaite AUS 10pts

3. John Pitman NZL 16pts

Radial Apprentice

1. Jon Emmett GBR 6pts

2. Anastasia Chernova RUS 17pts

3. Noel Bayard FRA 24pts

Radial Master

1. Alessio Marinelli ITA 10pts

2. Scott Leith NZL 17pts

3. Wilmar Groenendijk NED 34pts

Radial Grand Master

1. Martin White AUS 20pts

2. Pierantonio Masotto ITA 27pts

3. Terry Scutcher GBR 36pts

Radial Great Grand Master & 75+

1. Bill Symes USA 12pts

2. Robert Lowndes AUS 23pts

3. Kerry Waraker AUS 27pts

Women's Radial Apprentice

1. Anastasia Chernova RUS 17pts

2. Georgia Chimona GRE 30pts

3. Paula Marino URU 31pts

Women's Radial Master

1. Giovanna Lenci ITA 53pts

2. Michelle Bain NZL 78pts

3. Monica Wilson USA 84pts

Women's Radial Grand Master

1. Lyndall Patterson AUS 90pts

2. Vanessa Dudley AUS 117pts

3. Anne Loren SWE 238pts

Women's Great Grand Master & 75+

1. Hilary Thomas GBR 255pts

2. Gill Waiting NZL 258pts

3. Deirdre Webster CAN 293pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

1 October 2017 10:49 GMT