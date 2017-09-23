505 Worlds - World title for Mike Holt and Carl Smit

With just one race being sailed on the final day of compertition, the USA pair could not be beaten and were 505 World Champions without needing to sail the final race.

After a delayed start sequence, race 8 finally got underway at the fifth attempt and line honours went to Matthew Barry and Thomas Barrows of the USA.

On the overall picture, Mike Martin and Adam Lowry USA finished third, which with Andy Smith and Roger Gilbert finishing 16th, was enough to lift them into the silver medal position overall.

Britain's Smith and Gilbert took the bronze.

505 Worlds - SAP 2017 International 5O5 World Championship after Race 8 (87 entries)

1 USA 9072 Mike Holt / Carl Smit 2 1 15 5 3 1 3 DNC 15 pts

2 USA 9106 Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 8 21 25 6 2 6 1 3 26 pts

3 GBR 9088 Andy Smith / Roger Gilbert 10 3 6 2 5 3 15 16 29 pts

4 USA 9091 Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 9 6 7 1 4 20 6 12 33 pts

5 GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell / David Shelton 4 4 8 21 10 7 5 8 36 pts

6 USA 9173 Tyler Moore / Rob Woelfel 3 25 27 15 6 2 8 4 38 pts

7 USA 9160 Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn 1 5 4 41 8 18 DNF 7 43 pts

8 GER 8929 Kai Bertallot / Jan Reifferscheidt 15 9 35 29 1 4 2 36 60 pts

9 GBR 9180 Nathan Batchelor / Norman Byrd 23 2 11 4 27 32 20 5 65 pts

10 GER 9043 Angela Stenger / Nikola Birkner 19 10 1 14 20 DNF 28 2 66 pts

11 USA 8970 Christopher Segerblom / Eric Anderson 29 8 23 25 14 8 7 9 69 pts

12 USA 9007 Matthew Barry / Thomas Barrows 22 12 18 19 24 17 4 1 71 pts

13 USA 9003 Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 16 3 8 DNF 16 12 24 72 pts

14 USA 9102 Douglas Hagan / Shane Illidge 6 7 9 9 38 27 33 14 72 pts

15 FRA 9175 Philippe Boite / Florian Corbel 11 18 30 7 13 19 19 6 74 pts

16 USA 8995 Kevin Taugher / Reeve Dunn 5 20 19 10 11 DNF 16 37 81 pts

17 USA 8681 Stuart Park / Ryan Cox 7 31 41 27 9 13 9 18 83 pts

18 USA 8715 Ethan Bixby / Parry Barclay 18 19 2 22 36 5 27 25 91 pts

19 USA 8830 Drew Buttner / Mark Zagol 21 36 47 3 18 26 13 19 100 pts

20 GER 9169 Tim Boeger / Finn Boeger 14 11 38 55 7 25 11 34 102 pts

Full results here



Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

29 September 2017 20:04 GMT