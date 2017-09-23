505 Worlds - Day 5 Holt and Smit are champions in waiting

Click image for a larger image

In Race 5, Kai Bertallot and Jan Reifferscheidt of Germany grabbed the lead on the final downwind leg to take the win ahead of the USA's Mike Martin and Adam Lowry.

Third were Mike Holt and Carl Smit USA. Fourth Edward Conrads and Brian Haines, fifth the British pair Andy Smith and Roger Gilbert. Ian Pinnel and David Shelton were tenth.

Conditions were a 15 to 16 knot breeze, which softened later in the race.

Winners of race 6 were Mike Holt and Carl Smit USA, 2nd Taylor Moore and Rob Woelfel USA, 3rd Andy Smith and Roger Gilbert. Ian Pinnel and David Shelton were seventh.

And final race of the day, race 7 was finally a win for Mike Martin and Adam Lowry, with Mike Holt and Carl Smit second and looking like the new champions, and in third were Bertallot and Reifferscheidt.

Overall after seven races Holt and Smit of the USA lead by 14 points from Smith and Gilbert of Britain, with in third place Conrads and Haines of the USA.

It will all depend on how many races are sailed Friday for Smith and Gilbert to have a chance to overturn the leaders.

SAP 2017 International 5O5 World Championship after Race 7 Provisional (87 entries)

1st USA 9072 Mike Holt / Carl Smit 2 1 15 5 3 1 2 14 pts

2nd GBR 9088 Andy Smith / Roger Gilbert 10 3 6 2 5 3 15 29 pts

3rd USA 9091 Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 9 6 7 1 4 20 6 33 pts

4th GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell / David Shelton 4 4 8 21 10 7 5 38 pts

5th USA 9106 Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 8 21 25 6 2 6 1 44 pts

6th USA 9173 Tyler Moore / Rob Woelfel 3 25 27 15 6 2 8 59 pts

7th GER 8929 Kai Bertallot / Jan Reifferscheidt 15 9 35 29 1 4 3 61 pts

8th USA 9003 Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 16 3 8 DNF 17 12 73 pts

Full results here



Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

28 September 2017 15:30 GMT