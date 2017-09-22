505 Worlds - Video highlights races 1 to 4

Four races have been completed over three days so far, with four different race winners:

R1 USA 9160 Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn

R2 USA 9072 Mike Holt / Carl Smit

R3 GER 9043 Angela Stenger / Nikola Birkner

R4 USA 9091 Edward Conrads / Brian Haines

SAP 2017 International 5O5 World Championship after Race 4 (87 entries)

1 GBR 9088 Andy Smith / Roger Gilbert 10 3 6 2 21 pts

2 USA 9072 Mike Holt / Carl Smit 2 1 15 5 23 pts

3 USA 9091 Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 9 6 7 1 23 pts

4 USA 9102 Douglas Hagan / Shane Illidge 6 7 9 9 31 pts

5 GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell / Dave Shelton 4 4 8 23 39 pts

6 GBR 9180 Nathan Batchelor / Norman Byrd 23 2 11 4 40 pts

7 GER 9043 Nikola Birkner / Angela Stenger 19 10 1 14 44 pts

8 USA 9003 Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 16 3 8 44 pts

9 USA 9160 Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn 1 5 4 43 53 pts

10 USA 8995 Kevin Taugher / Reeve Dunn 5 20 19 10 54 pts

