Dinghy
 

505 Worlds - Video highlights races 1 to 4

Wednesday is a Lay-day for the competitors but here is some Video race action from the 2017 SAP International 5O5 World Championships in Annapolis.

Four races have been completed over three days so far, with four different race winners:

R1 USA 9160 Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn

R2 USA 9072 Mike Holt / Carl Smit

R3 GER 9043 Angela Stenger / Nikola Birkner

R4 USA 9091 Edward Conrads / Brian Haines

SAP 2017 International 5O5 World Championship after Race 4 (87 entries)

1 GBR 9088 Andy Smith / Roger Gilbert 10 3 6 2 21 pts
2 USA 9072 Mike Holt / Carl Smit 2 1 15 5 23 pts
3 USA 9091 Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 9 6 7 1 23 pts
4 USA 9102 Douglas Hagan / Shane Illidge 6 7 9 9 31 pts
5 GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell / Dave Shelton 4 4 8 23 39 pts
6 GBR 9180 Nathan Batchelor / Norman Byrd 23 2 11 4 40 pts
7 GER 9043 Nikola Birkner / Angela Stenger 19 10 1 14 44 pts
8 USA 9003 Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 16 3 8 44 pts
9 USA 9160 Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn 1 5 4 43 53 pts
10 USA 8995 Kevin Taugher / Reeve Dunn 5 20 19 10 54 pts

Full results here

G New
27 September 2017 13:21 GMT

