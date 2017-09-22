505 Worlds - Day 3 Smith and Gilbert take lead

Click image for a larger image

Second in race 2 were, Nathan Batchelor and Norman Byrd GBR, third Andy Smith and Roger Gilbert GBR and fourth Ian Pinnell and Dave Shelton GBR.

In race 3, Germany's Nikola Birkner and Angela Stenger were winners ahead of Ethan Bixby and Parry Barclay USA and third were Jesse Falsone and Chris Behm USA.

Howard Hamlin and Andy Zinn were fourth and took back the overall lead at this point with Ian Pinnell and Dave Shelton now in second overall.

Race 4, final race of the day and Edward Conrads and Brian Haines USA took the win.

Second were Andy Smith and Roger Gilbert GBR and third Drew Buttner and Mark Zagol USA, from way down the leaderboard.

Nathan Batchelor and Norman Byrd took fourth and fifth were Mike Holt and Carl Smit.

Pinnell and Shelton had their potential discard, finishing 23rd.

Overall Andy Smith and Roger Gilbert take the lead after 4 races. Second are Holt and Smit. third Edward Conrads and Brian Haines, fourth Douglas Hagan and Shane Illidge, fifth Pinnell and Shelton.

SAP 2017 International 5O5 World Championship after Race 4 (87 entries)

1 GBR 9088 Andy Smith / Roger Gilbert 10 3 6 2 21 pts

2 USA 9072 Mike Holt / Carl Smit 2 1 15 5 23 pts

3 USA 9091 Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 9 6 7 1 23 pts

4 USA 9102 Douglas Hagan / Shane Illidge 6 7 9 9 31 pts

5 GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell / Dave Shelton 4 4 8 23 39 pts

6 GBR 9180 Nathan Batchelor / Norman Byrd 23 2 11 4 40 pts

7 GER 9043 Nikola Birkner / Angela Stenger 19 10 1 14 44 pts

8 USA 9003 Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 16 3 8 44 pts

9 USA 9160 Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn 1 5 4 43 53 pts

10 USA 8995 Kevin Taugher / Reeve Dunn 5 20 19 10 54 pts

11 USA 9106 Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 8 21 25 6 60 pts

12 GER 9169 Tim Boeger / Finn Boeger 14 11 38 63 pts

13 USA 8715 Ethan Bixby / Parry Barclay 18 19 2 24 63 pts

14 FRA 9175 Philippe Boite / Florian Corbel 11 18 30 7 66 pts

15 USA 9173 Tyler Moore / Rob Woelfel 3 25 27 15 70 pts

16 USA 9007 Matthew Barry / Thomas Barrows 22 12 18 20 72 pts

17 USA 8970 Christopher Segerblom / Eric Anderson 29 8 23 27 87 pts

18 AUS 9167 Nigel Lott / Bob Franks 24 14 31 18 87 pts

19 USA 8831 Kerry Poe / Paul VonGrey 13 42 33 88 pts

20 USA 8913 Dan Herlihy / Austin Powers 12 26 17 33 88 pts



Gerald New - Sailweb

26 September 2017 16:37 GMT