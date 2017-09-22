505 Worlds - No racing on day 2

Click image for a larger image

As similar weather conditions are expected for Tuesday the intention is to try and get some races in early in the morning before the wind drops out later in the afternoon.

Following the delays was difficult for web viewers, and a simple regularly updated message system would have been easier.

Howard Hamlin and Andy Zinn of the USA won Sunday's first race ahead of Mike Holt and Carl Smit USA with Tyler Moore and Rob Woelfe USA completeing the top three.

SAP 2017 International 5O5 World Championship after Race 1 (87 entries)

1 USA 9160 Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn 1 pts

2 USA 9072 Mike Holt / Carl Smit 2 pts

3 USA 9173 Tyler Moore / Rob Woelfel 3 pts

4 GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell / Dave Shelton 4 pts

5 USA 8995 Kevin Taugher / Reeve Dunn 5 pts

6 USA 9102 Douglas Hagan / Shane Illidge 6 pts

7 USA 9106 Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 8 pts

8 USA 9091 Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 9 pts

9 GBR 9088 Andy Smith / Roger Gilbert 10 pts

10 USA 8681 Stuart Park / Ryan Cox 11/SCP pts

11 FRA 9175 Philippe Boite / Florian Corbel 11 pts

12 USA 8913 Dan Herlihy / Austin Powers 12 pts

13 USA 8831 Kerry Poe / Paul VonGrey 13 pts

14 GER 9169 Tim Boeger / Finn Boeger 14 pts

15 GER 8929 Kai Bertallot / Jan Reifferscheidt 15 pts

16 AUS 9191 Malcolm Higgins / Marcus Cooper 16 pts

17 USA 9003 Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 pts

18 USA 8715 Ethan Bixby / Parry Barclay 18 pts

19 GER 9043 Angela Stenger / Skipper: Nikola Birkner 19 pts

20 USA 8830 Drew Buttner / Mark Zagol 21 pts

21 USA 9007 Matthew Barry / Thomas Barrows 22 pts

22 GBR 9180 Nathan Batchelor / Norman Byrd 23 pts

23 USA 909 A.J. Conrads / Richard Mundell 24/SCP pts

24 AUS 9167 Nigel Lott / Bob Franks 24 pts

25 AUS 9028 Earle Alexander / Ian Gregg 25 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

26 September 2017 6:52 GMT