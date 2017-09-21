Davis and Grey are Merlin Inland Champions

Andy Davis and Pete Grey of Bartley SC won the 2017 Merlin Rocket Inland Championship hosted by Burton SC.
Opening with back to back wins, Davis and Grey took an immediate lead that they maintained for the series.
Mike and Jane Calvert won race 3 and Caroline Croft and Matt Lullham Robinson won race 4 as Davis and Grey had their worst results of the weekend - 5 and 6.
By race 5 Davis and Grey recovered some momentum, taking third behind winners David and Oliver Winder, and then hit the front again in race 6.
In the penultimate race Matt Biggs and Beka Jones won ahead of Davis and Grey.
In to the final race (R8) where Simon Potts and Holly Scott took the win ahead of the Calverts with Davis and Grey completing their scoreline with a third place finish.
Overall Davis and Grey finished eight points clear of Matt Biggs and Beka Jones who were tied on 19 points with Mike and Jane Calvert.
Merlin Rocket - Inland Championship final leaders afer 8 races, 2 discards (40 entries)
1st 3684 Andy Davis / Pete Grey - Bartley 11.0 pts
2nd 3743 Matt Biggs / Beka Jones - Blithfield 19.0 pts
3rd 3691 Mike Calvert / Jane Calvert - Axe 19.0 pts
4th 3777 Simon Potts / Holly Scott - Burghfield 23.0 pts
5th 3673 Caroline Croft / Matt LullhamRobinson - Bartley 25.0 pts
6th 3781 David Winder / Oliver Winder - Hollingworth 33.0 pts
7th 3703 Richard Whitworth / Tom Pygall - Hollingworth 39.0 pts
8th 3735 Alex Jackson / Pete Nicholson - Shoreham 46.0 pts
9th 3778 Chris Gould / Chris Kilsby - Midland 49.0 pts
10th 3736 Roger Phillips / Will Crocker - Burghfield 50.0 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
25 September 2017 11:23 GMT