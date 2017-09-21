Davis and Grey are Merlin Inland Champions

Click image for a larger image

Opening with back to back wins, Davis and Grey took an immediate lead that they maintained for the series.

Mike and Jane Calvert won race 3 and Caroline Croft and Matt Lullham Robinson won race 4 as Davis and Grey had their worst results of the weekend - 5 and 6.

By race 5 Davis and Grey recovered some momentum, taking third behind winners David and Oliver Winder, and then hit the front again in race 6.

In the penultimate race Matt Biggs and Beka Jones won ahead of Davis and Grey.

In to the final race (R8) where Simon Potts and Holly Scott took the win ahead of the Calverts with Davis and Grey completing their scoreline with a third place finish.

Overall Davis and Grey finished eight points clear of Matt Biggs and Beka Jones who were tied on 19 points with Mike and Jane Calvert.

Merlin Rocket - Inland Championship final leaders afer 8 races, 2 discards (40 entries)

1st 3684 Andy Davis / Pete Grey - Bartley 11.0 pts

2nd 3743 Matt Biggs / Beka Jones - Blithfield 19.0 pts

3rd 3691 Mike Calvert / Jane Calvert - Axe 19.0 pts

4th 3777 Simon Potts / Holly Scott - Burghfield 23.0 pts

5th 3673 Caroline Croft / Matt LullhamRobinson - Bartley 25.0 pts

6th 3781 David Winder / Oliver Winder - Hollingworth 33.0 pts

7th 3703 Richard Whitworth / Tom Pygall - Hollingworth 39.0 pts

8th 3735 Alex Jackson / Pete Nicholson - Shoreham 46.0 pts

9th 3778 Chris Gould / Chris Kilsby - Midland 49.0 pts

10th 3736 Roger Phillips / Will Crocker - Burghfield 50.0 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

25 September 2017 11:23 GMT