RS700 National Championship - Wales defends title

Click image for a larger image

Wales finished the final day at Stokes Bay SC with a 12 point lead ahead of Richard Wadsworth, with third place going to Colin Dacey.

Two races completed the championship Sunday, the first won by Robbie Bell (1,13) ahead of Ian Nolan (2,3) with Wales taking third.

And the second won by Colin Dacey (5,1) with Wales second and Nolan third.

Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship - Final after 10 races



1st 1053 Jerry Wales - Windsport 12 pts

2nd 720 Richard Wadsworth - Stokes Bay SC / RNSA 24 pts

3rd 1027 Colin Dacey - Snettisham Beach SC 30 pts

4th 875 Robbie Bell - Snettisham Beach SC 33 pts

5th 1042 Pete Purkiss - Brightlingsea SC 35 pts

6th 1023 Ian Nolan - Snettisham Beach SC 39 pts

7th 966 Matt Carter - Lancing SC 47 pts

8th 944 James Bayliss - Queen Mary SC 64 pts

9th 1022 Ian Swann - Hayling Island SC 65 pts

10th 991 Theo Galyer - Stokes Bay SC 74 pts

11th 839 Phillip Highfield - Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston 89 pts

12th 808 Spike Daniels - Hayling Island SC 90 pts

13th 970 Simon Redfearn - Brightlingsea SC 93 pts

14th 1041 Matt Conner - Queen Mary SC 95 pts

15th 926 Simon Clark - Lyme Regis SC 106 pts

16th 859 Peter O'nions - Queen Mary SC 110 pts

17th 914 Graham Blake - Queen Mary SC 117 pts

18th 1046 Miles Roebuck - Oxford SC 122 pts

19th 855 David Bridle - Brightlingsea SC 127 pts

20th 882 Ed Napolitano - Snettisham Beach SC 136 pts

21st 1014 Chris Chambers - Restronguet SC 141 pts

22nd 871 Mark Nicholson - Hayling Island SC 146 pts

23rd 1031 Hamish Griffiths - Hayling Island SC 161 pts

24th 984 Adam Golding - Hayling Island SC 172 pts

25th 756 Alistair Paul - Grafham Water SC 183 pts

26th 982 Roland Smith - Queen Mary SC 192 pts

27th 1035 Roger Taylor - Hayling Island SC 195 pts

28th 801 Stephen Carr - Brightlingsea SC 208 pts

29th 762 Adrian Howe - Oxford SC 225 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

24 September 2017 20:19 GMT