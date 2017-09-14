RS800 Nationals - Rashley and Ozanne are 2017 Champions

Chris Rashley and Billy Ozanne of Stokes Bay SC are the new Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Champions.
There was no change to the top of the leaderboard after the two final races Sunday at Stokes Bay SC.
Chris Rashley and Billy Ozanne won the penultimate race to take the 2017 title with a 16 point advantage.
In second were defending champions, Luke and Emma McEwen (4,DNF) and completing the podium Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch (2,9).
Josh Belben and Alain Sign (5,1) won the final race to take fourth place overall.
Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship - Final after 10 races
1 1207 Chris Rashley and Billy Ozanne Stokes Bay SC 13 pts
2 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC 29 pts
3 1219 Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch Lymington Town SC 30 pts
4 955 Josh Belben and Alain Sign Stokes Bay SC 37 pts
5 1203 Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire St Catharine's College SC 38 pts
6 1178 Phil Walker and John Mather Draycote Water SC 39 pts
7 1228 Andy Jeffries and Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sovereign SC 48 pts
8 1221 John Booth and Debbi Booth Stokes Bay SC 58 pts
9 1216 Ella Morland and James Morland Warsash SC 66 pts
10 1189 James Date and James Green Homeless 69 pts
11 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks Chichester YC 77 pts
12 1 Chris Catt and Chris Martin Oxford SC 96 pts
13 1195 Paul Jenkins and Colin Hatton Weir Wood SC 104 pts
14 1166 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton Datchet Water SC 105 pts
15 1194 Joe Joyner and Will Broom Lyme Regis SC 109 pts
16 1225 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill / Derek Clark Stokes Bay SC 111 pts
17 1062 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC 121 pts
18 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark Datchet Water SC 122 pts
19 1110 Richard Clampett and Grace Clark Stokes Bay SC 135.9 pts
20 1043 Christ Dodd and Bryony Meakins Rutland SC 146 pts
21 1198 Alex Benfield and Nick Ireland Stokes Bay SC 147 pts
22 1131 Becky Diamond and Sophie Porteous Hayling Island SC 155 pts
23 1132 Frances Peters and Tom Partington Hayling Island SC 177 pts
24 872 Ash Holmes and James Gadsby Gurnard SC 181 pts
25 7 Derek Buchanan and Elaine Buchanan Oxford SC 187 pts
26 1113 Alastair Shires and Penny Shires Stokes Bay SC 188 pts
27 1196 Andy Smith and Chris Saunders Stokes Bay SC 202 pts
28 1215 Stephen Brown and Philip Bairstow Ullswater YC 213 pts
29 1066 Marleen de Jager and Jody de Jager TBC 219 pts
30 985 Nick Van Tienen and Larry Lawrence Stokes Bay SC 227 pts
31 900 Dan Kilsby and Bart Bridgen Stokes Bay SC 228 pts
32 1186 Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall Castle Cove SC 237 pts
33 1182 Jon Partridge and Michiel Geerling Braassemermeer 245 pts
34 855 Graham Williamson and Jeremy Williamson Hayling Island SC 246 pts
35 1211 Philip Gladman and Tash Gladman Itchenor SC 270 pts
36 913 Adrian Howe and Liberty Oldham Oxford SC 292 pts
37 1129 Jo Hursell and Richard Pelley Stokes Bay SC 301 pts
38 1118 Chris Symons and Benjamin Gurnard SC 307 pts
39= 1121 Julia Judd and Timothy Knapp Downs SC 328 pts
39= 1201 Andrew Blundell and Maddie Fenner Warsash SC 328 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
24 September 2017 19:56 GMT