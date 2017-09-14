Solo Open at Hayling Island to Guy Mayger

Guy Mayger from Felpham SC took victory in the Tyler Trophy at Hayling Island SC with back-to-back wins in the first two races.
Richard Lovering of the host club took second overall after finishing second in the first two races to Mayger and then winning the third race.
In third place overall was Martin Fram of Weston SC who finished third in all three races.
Breaking into this podium group was Oli Wells from Northampton SC with a second in the final race, which with his earlier fifth place earned him fourth overall.
In fifth was Nick Bonner of HISC and sixth was Alex Powell of Locks SC.
Solo - Tyler Trophy - Final leaders afetr 3 races, 1 discard (35 entries)
1st 5691 Guy Mayger - Felpham SC 1 1 -5 7 2 pts
2nd 5719 Richard Lovering - HISC -2 2 1 5 3 pts
3rd 5583 Martin Fram - Weston SC -3 3 3 9 6 pts
4th 5764 Oli Wells - Northampton 5 -10 2 17 7 pts
5th 4982 Nick Bonner - HISC -9 4 4 17 8 pts
6th 5553 Alec Powell - HISC 4 8 -13 25 12 pts
7th 5657 Tim Polglase - HISC (36.0 DNS) 5 8 49 13 pts
8th 5705 Lawrence Creaser - HISC 8 -11 7 26 15 pts
9th 5545 Paul Lewis - HISC 6 13 -17 36 19 pts
10th 5380 Stephen Chiverton - HISC 12 7 -16 35 19 pts
11th 4999 Alex Butler - HISC -15 12 9 36 21 pts
12th 5670 Nigel Thomas - Hill Head SC -17 9 12 38 21 pts
13th 5735 Andrew Voysey - HISC -21 17 6 44 23 pts
14th 5070 Graham Hughes - HISC 7 16 -19 42 23 pts
15th 6000 Doug Latta - HISC 18 6 (36.0 DNF) 60 24 pts
16th 5668 Paul Cutbill - HISC 10 15 -24 49 25 pts
17th 5596 Ray Collins - Locks SC -29 14 11 54 25 pts
18th 5730 Vince Horey - King George SC 16 -22 10 48 26 pts
19th 5755 Graham Cranford - Salcombe YC 11 -18 15 44 26 pts
20th 5569 Nick Rawlings - HISC 14 -19 14 47 28 pts
Full results here
Gerald New - Sailweb
24 September 2017 17:11 GMT