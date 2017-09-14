Solo Open at Hayling Island to Guy Mayger

Richard Lovering of the host club took second overall after finishing second in the first two races to Mayger and then winning the third race.

In third place overall was Martin Fram of Weston SC who finished third in all three races.

Breaking into this podium group was Oli Wells from Northampton SC with a second in the final race, which with his earlier fifth place earned him fourth overall.

In fifth was Nick Bonner of HISC and sixth was Alex Powell of Locks SC.

Solo - Tyler Trophy - Final leaders afetr 3 races, 1 discard (35 entries)

1st 5691 Guy Mayger - Felpham SC 1 1 -5 7 2 pts

2nd 5719 Richard Lovering - HISC -2 2 1 5 3 pts

3rd 5583 Martin Fram - Weston SC -3 3 3 9 6 pts

4th 5764 Oli Wells - Northampton 5 -10 2 17 7 pts

5th 4982 Nick Bonner - HISC -9 4 4 17 8 pts

6th 5553 Alec Powell - HISC 4 8 -13 25 12 pts

7th 5657 Tim Polglase - HISC (36.0 DNS) 5 8 49 13 pts

8th 5705 Lawrence Creaser - HISC 8 -11 7 26 15 pts

9th 5545 Paul Lewis - HISC 6 13 -17 36 19 pts

10th 5380 Stephen Chiverton - HISC 12 7 -16 35 19 pts

11th 4999 Alex Butler - HISC -15 12 9 36 21 pts

12th 5670 Nigel Thomas - Hill Head SC -17 9 12 38 21 pts

13th 5735 Andrew Voysey - HISC -21 17 6 44 23 pts

14th 5070 Graham Hughes - HISC 7 16 -19 42 23 pts

15th 6000 Doug Latta - HISC 18 6 (36.0 DNF) 60 24 pts

16th 5668 Paul Cutbill - HISC 10 15 -24 49 25 pts

17th 5596 Ray Collins - Locks SC -29 14 11 54 25 pts

18th 5730 Vince Horey - King George SC 16 -22 10 48 26 pts

19th 5755 Graham Cranford - Salcombe YC 11 -18 15 44 26 pts

20th 5569 Nick Rawlings - HISC 14 -19 14 47 28 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 September 2017 17:11 GMT