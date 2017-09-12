Visitors triumph at Mengeham Rythe Solo Open

Vince Horey from the King George SC was the winner of the Solo Southern Qualifier open meeting at Mengeham Rythe SC.
Mengeham Rythe SC - The best kept secret in Chichester Harbour - Click image for a larger image
Vince Horey (1,2,1) took a comfortable win on Saturday at the Mengeham Rythe SC open meeting, counting two races wins.
In second was Oli Wells of Northampton SC (13,1,3) who tied on points with third placed Guy Mayger of Felpham SC (5,2,9).
The series was dominated by the travelling Solos, with the first local finisher Doug Latta (7,11,4) of the nearby Hayling Island SC (HISC) in fifth place.
Action moves to the other Chichester Harbour club (HISC) for their Open Meeting on Sunday, where the locals will try to regain their mojo!
Solo Southern Qualifier - Final after 3 races (1 discard)
1st 5730 Vince Horey - King George SC 1 -2 1 4 2 pts
2nd 5764 Oli Wells - Northampton SC -13 1 3 17 4 pts
3rd 5691 Guy Mayger - Felpham SC 2 -5 2 9 4 pts
4th 5755 Graham Crawford Smith - Salcombe YC 3 6 -10 19 9 pts
5th 6000 Doug Latta - HISC 7 -11 4 22 11 pts
6th 5080 Fraser Hayden - Papercourt SC 4 -13 7 24 11 pts
7th 5569 Nick Rawlings - HISC -9 4 8 21 12 pts
8th 5735 Andrew Voysey - HISC 6 7 -12 25 13 pts
9th 5596 Ray Collins - Locks SC -15 9 5 29 14 pts
10th 4999 Alex Butler - HISC (27.0 OCS) 8 6 41 14 pts
11th 5657 Tim Polglase - HISC (27.0 OCS) 3 14 44 17 pts
12th 5520 Simon Childs - HISC 8 -14 11 33 19 pts
13th 5666 Andrew Boyce - Papercourt SC -10 10 9 29 19 pts
14th 5747 Roger Lumby - Salcombe YC 5 -19 15 39 20 pts
15th 5748 Neil Davison - HISC 11 12 -17 40 23 pts
16th 5334 David Steel - HISC 14 -16 13 43 27 pts
17th 5168 Jonathan Otter - Papercourt SC 16 15 (27.0 OCS) 58 31 pts
18th 5507 A Jameson - HISC 12 (27.0 OCS) 20 59 32 pts
19th 5576 David Moseley - HISC -18 17 18 53 35 pts
20th 5575 Shaun Welsh - Calshot SC 17 18 -19 54 35 pts
21st 4454 Stas Lanicki - Papercourt SC -21 21 16 58 37 pts
22nd 5438 Ted Gadd - HISC 19 20 (27.0 DNS) 66 39 pts
23rd 4204 Roy Newport - Papercourt SC 20 -24 21 65 41 pts
24th 5560 Charles Stimpson - Spinnaker -23 22 22 67 44 pts
25th 4763 Jeremy Rapley - MRSC 22 -23 23 68 45 pts
26th 4827 David Proctor - MRSC (27.0 DNF) 27.0 DNS 27.0 DNS 81 54 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
23 September 2017 22:27 GMT