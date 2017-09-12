Visitors triumph at Mengeham Rythe Solo Open

Mengeham Rythe SC - The best kept secret in Chichester Harbour - Click image for a larger image

Vince Horey (1,2,1) took a comfortable win on Saturday at the Mengeham Rythe SC open meeting, counting two races wins.

In second was Oli Wells of Northampton SC (13,1,3) who tied on points with third placed Guy Mayger of Felpham SC (5,2,9).

The series was dominated by the travelling Solos, with the first local finisher Doug Latta (7,11,4) of the nearby Hayling Island SC (HISC) in fifth place.

Action moves to the other Chichester Harbour club (HISC) for their Open Meeting on Sunday, where the locals will try to regain their mojo!

Solo Southern Qualifier - Final after 3 races (1 discard)

1st 5730 Vince Horey - King George SC 1 -2 1 4 2 pts

2nd 5764 Oli Wells - Northampton SC -13 1 3 17 4 pts

3rd 5691 Guy Mayger - Felpham SC 2 -5 2 9 4 pts

4th 5755 Graham Crawford Smith - Salcombe YC 3 6 -10 19 9 pts

5th 6000 Doug Latta - HISC 7 -11 4 22 11 pts

6th 5080 Fraser Hayden - Papercourt SC 4 -13 7 24 11 pts

7th 5569 Nick Rawlings - HISC -9 4 8 21 12 pts

8th 5735 Andrew Voysey - HISC 6 7 -12 25 13 pts

9th 5596 Ray Collins - Locks SC -15 9 5 29 14 pts

10th 4999 Alex Butler - HISC (27.0 OCS) 8 6 41 14 pts

11th 5657 Tim Polglase - HISC (27.0 OCS) 3 14 44 17 pts

12th 5520 Simon Childs - HISC 8 -14 11 33 19 pts

13th 5666 Andrew Boyce - Papercourt SC -10 10 9 29 19 pts

14th 5747 Roger Lumby - Salcombe YC 5 -19 15 39 20 pts

15th 5748 Neil Davison - HISC 11 12 -17 40 23 pts

16th 5334 David Steel - HISC 14 -16 13 43 27 pts

17th 5168 Jonathan Otter - Papercourt SC 16 15 (27.0 OCS) 58 31 pts

18th 5507 A Jameson - HISC 12 (27.0 OCS) 20 59 32 pts

19th 5576 David Moseley - HISC -18 17 18 53 35 pts

20th 5575 Shaun Welsh - Calshot SC 17 18 -19 54 35 pts

21st 4454 Stas Lanicki - Papercourt SC -21 21 16 58 37 pts

22nd 5438 Ted Gadd - HISC 19 20 (27.0 DNS) 66 39 pts

23rd 4204 Roy Newport - Papercourt SC 20 -24 21 65 41 pts

24th 5560 Charles Stimpson - Spinnaker -23 22 22 67 44 pts

25th 4763 Jeremy Rapley - MRSC 22 -23 23 68 45 pts

26th 4827 David Proctor - MRSC (27.0 DNF) 27.0 DNS 27.0 DNS 81 54 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

23 September 2017 22:27 GMT