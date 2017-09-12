RS800 Nationals - Day 3 Rashley and Ozanna lead

Click image for a larger image

Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire won the opening race (R6) Saturday with Rashley and Ozanna (2,1,2) second and Andy and Allyson Jeffries (3,17,19) in third.

Defending champions Luke and Emma McEwen (4,5,9) took fourth place to keep up the pressure on Rashley and Ozanna.

Rashley and Ozanna replied with a win in race 7, with Gratton and Hampshire in second and suddenly looking to be team of the day.

In third were Phil Walker and John Mather (5,3,8) and fourth Frances Peters and Tom Partington (7,4,17) who arrived a little late but nonetheless they made their mark.

Final race of the day and Gratton and Hampshire were well into their stride, taking their second win of the day.

Rashley and Ozanna were second and third were John and Debbi Booth (6,11,3) of the host club.

Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship - Day 3 after 8 races

1 1207 Chris Rashley and Billy Ozanne 1 1 (41/BFD) 1 -4 2 1 2 8 pts

2 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen -6 2 4 3 1 4 5 -9 19 pts

3 1219 Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch 2 4 2 2 2 (41/OCS) -12 7 19 pts

4 1203 Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire -10 -10 6 10 9 1 2 1 29 pts

5 955 Josh Belben and Alain Sign 5 3 3 4 5 11 -19 -18 31 pts

6 1178 Phil Walker and John Mather 4 6 -7 6 7 5 3 -8 31 pts

7 1228 Andy Jeffries and Allyson Jeffries (41/DNF) 5 1 15 3 3 7 -19 34 pts

8 1221 John Booth and Debbi Booth 8 -24 -12 7 6 6 11 3 41 pts

9 1216 Ella Morland and James Morland 3 7 10 -11 -14 8 9 10 47 pts

10 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks 7 -13 8 8 12 -13 13 4 52 pts

11 1189 James Date and James Green 15 12 11 5 10 -17 6 (41/BFD) 59 pts

12 1 Chris Catt and Chris Martin 14 9 16 -18 -21 15 15 6 75 pts

13 1166 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton (41/DNC) 14 5 14 15 12 16 -22 76 pts

14 1195 Paul Jenkins and Colin Hatton 9 (41/DSQ) (41/BFD) 13 11 18 14 11 76 pts

15 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark -22 15 9 16 17 14 8 -21 79 pts

16 1194 Joe Joyner and Will Broom 20 (41/DNC) (41/BFD) 9 8 10 18 16 81 pts

17 1225 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill -24 16/RDG_4 -22 17 13 22 10 5 83 pts

18 1062 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss 12 21 13 12 19 -25 -24 14 91 pts

19 1043 Christ Dodd and Bryony Meakins 17 18 15 21 16 -31 -30 12 99 pts

20 1110 Richard Clampett and Grace Clark 13 8 (20.1/RDG_1) 19 20 20 20 (41/DNC) 100 pts

21 1198 Alex Benfield and Nick Ireland 11 11 14 20 25 -26 -32 25 106 pts

22 1131 Becky Diamond and Sophie Porteous 16 17 21 -27 22 9 -23 23 108 pts

23 872 Ash Holmes and James Gadsby 19 19 (41/DSQ) 23 18 21 25 -28 125 pts

24 7 Derek Buchanan and Elaine Buchanan 21 16 18 22 24 -30 -33 27 128 pts

25 1113 Alastair Shires and Penny Shires 23 20 25 26 (41/DNC) -29 28 15 137 pts

26 1196 Andy Smith and Chris Saunders 18 (41/DNC) 17 25 26 -32 29 29 144 pts

27 1132 Frances Peters and Tom Partington (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 7 4 17 151 pts

28 1066 Marleen de Jager and Jody de Jager (41/DNC) 22 23 24 29 -34 34 26 158 pts

29 985 Nick Van Tienen and Larry Lawrence 25 23 24 28 27 -35 (41/DNF) 32 159 pts

30 1215 Stephen Brown and Philip Bairstow (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/BFD 41/OCS 23 24 31 13 173 pts

31 855 Graham Williamson and Jeremy Williamson (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 23 22 20 188 pts

32 1186 Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 16 26 24 189 pts

33 900 Dan Kilsby and Bart Bridgen (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 19 17 31 190 pts

34 1182 Jon Partridge and Michiel Geerling (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 19 41/DNF 28 33 36 33 190 pts

35 1129 Jo Hursell and Richard Pelley (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 27 21 34 205 pts

36 1211 Philip Gladman and Tash Gladman (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 28 27 30 208 pts

37 1118 Chris Symons and Benjamin (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 20 41/DNF 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 225 pts

38 913 Adrian Howe and Liberty Oldham (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 36 35 35 229 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

23 September 2017 17:55 GMT