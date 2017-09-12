RS700 Nationals - Wales on a roll on day 3

Jerry Wales added three more race wins to his scoreline to take a nine point lead with one day to go at the Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship.
After eight races Jerry Wales tops the leaderboard with seven points, in second is Richard Wadsworth (3,4,4) on 16 points and third is Pete Purkiss (5,2,3) with 20 points.
Robbie Bell (2,6,5) took second to Wales in race 6 with Wadsworth in third and Ian Swann (4,3,11) fourth.
In race 7 Purkiss was second with Swann third and fourth Wadsworth.
Final race of the day and second to Wales was Colin Dacey (7,7,2) third Purkiss and fourth Wadsworth.
Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship - after 8 races
1 1053 Jerry Wales 1 -7 2 1 (30/OCS) 1 1 1 7 pts
2 720 Richard Wadsworth 2 1 -8 -10 2 3 4 4 16 pts
3 1042 Pete Purkiss 4 3 -9 -9 3 5 2 3 20 pts
4 875 Robbie Bell 3 -9 5 2 (30/DNC) 2 6 5 23 pts
5 1027 Colin Dacey -9 2 4 5 4 -7 7 2 24 pts
6 966 Matt Carter 5 8 1 3 6 8 (30/DNF) -9 31 pts
7 1023 Ian Nolan -12 5 6 6 1 6 10 -17 34 pts
8 1022 Ian Swann -21 11 3 7 -17 4 3 11 39 pts
9 944 James Bayliss 6 4 10 8 (30/DNF) -13 5 6 39 pts
10 991 Theo Galyer 7 (30/DNC) 7 4 10 14 17 (30/DNC) 59 pts
11 970 Simon Redfearn 8 -17 14 15 7 -20 8 10 62 pts
12 808 Spike Daniels 10 -18 13 18 -20 12 9 8 70 pts
13 1041 Matt Conner 15 6 -22 11 13 10 -19 18 73 pts
14 839 Phillip Highfield 11 -19 -17 14 11 11 12 15 74 pts
15 1046 Miles Roebuck 13 20 19 -23 -22 9 13 7 81 pts
16 926 Simon Clark 17 13 12 -19 -18 16 11 12 81 pts
17 871 Mark Nicholson (30/DNC) (30/DNC) 16 13 5 17 16 19 86 pts
18 914 Graham Blake -20 12 15 -20 9 15 20 16 87 pts
19 859 Peter O'nions 16 14 -23 17 12 -22 15 13 87 pts
20 855 David Bridle -22 15 18 16 15 -21 14 20 98 pts
21 882 Ed Napolitano 14 16 -25 (30/DNF) 8 19 22 22 101 pts
22 1014 Chris Chambers (30/DNC) (30/DNC) 20 21 14 18 18 14 105 pts
23 984 Adam Golding 19 10 11 12 (30/DNC) (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 112 pts
24 1031 Hamish Griffiths 18 22 21 -25 16 23 (30/DNF) 21 121 pts
25 756 Alistair Paul -25 24 -27 22 21 25 21 24 137 pts
26 982 Roland Smith (30/DNF) 23 24 24 19 26 24 (30/DNC) 140 pts
27 1035 Roger Taylor 23 25 (30/DNC) (30/DNC) 30/DNC 24 23 23 148 pts
28 801 Stephen Carr (30/DNC) 26 26 (30/DNF) 30/DNC 27 25 25 159 pts
29 762 Adrian Howe 24 21 (30/DNC) (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 165 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
