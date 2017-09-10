RS800 Nationals - Day 2

Click image for a larger image

Overnight leaders Chris Rashley and Billy Ozanne did not start their second day well, a BFD took them out of race 3, which went to Andy and Allyson Jeffries of Eastbourne Sovereign SC.

But they did enouigh in the following two races - with a 1 and 4 - to keep their overall lead by one point ahead of Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch (2,2,2) of Lymington Town SC.

In third overall are Luke and Emma McEwen (4,3,1) of Royal Lymington YC.

Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship - Day 2 after 5 races

1 1207 Chris Rashley and Billy Ozanne 1 1 (38/BFD) 1 4 7 pts

2 1219 Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch 2 -4 2 2 2 8 pts

3 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen -6 2 4 3 1 10 pts

4 955 Josh Belben and Alain Sign -5 3 3 4 5 15 pts

5 1178 Phil Walker and John Mather 4 6 -7 6 7 23 pts

6 1228 Andy Jeffries and Allyson Jeffries (38/DNF) 5 1 15 3 24 pts

7 1216 Ella Morland and James Morland 3 7 10 11 -14 31 pts

8 1221 John Booth and Debbi Booth 8 -24 12 7 6 33 pts

9 1203 Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire -10 10 6 10 9 35 pts

10 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks 7 -13 8 8 12 35 pts

11 1189 James Date and James Green -15 12 11 5 10 38 pts

12 1166 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton (38/DNC) 14 5 14 15 48 pts

13 1198 Alex Benfield and Nick Ireland 11 11 14 20 -25 56 pts

14 1062 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss 12 -21 13 12 19 56 pts

15 1 Chris Catt and Chris Martin 14 9 16 18 -21 57 pts

16 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark -22 15 9 16 17 57 pts

17 1110 Richard Clampett and Grace Clark 13 8 (38/DNF) 19 20 60 pts

18 1043 Christ Dodd and Bryony Meakins 17 18 15 -21 16 66 pts

19 1225 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill -24 16/RDG_4 23 17 13 69 pts

20 1195 Paul Jenkins and Colin Hatton 9 (38/DSQ) 38/BFD 13 11 71 pts

21 872 Ash Holmes and James Gadsby 19 19 18 -23 18 74 pts

22 1194 Joe Joyner and Will Broom 20 (38/DNC) 38/BFD 9 8 75 pts

23 1131 Becky Diamond and Sophie Porteous 16 17 22 -27 22 77 pts

24 7 Derek Buchanan and Elaine Buchanan 21 16 19 22 -24 78 pts

25 1196 Andy Smith and Chris Saunders 18 (38/DNC) 17 25 26 86 pts

26 1113 Alastair Shires and Penny Shires 23 20 26 26 (38/DNC) 95 pts

27 1066 Marleen de Jager and Jody de Jager (38/DNC) 22 24 24 29 99 pts

28 985 Nick Van Tienen and Larry Lawrence 25 23 25 -28 27 100 pts

29 1182 Jon Partridge and Michiel Geerling (38/DNC) 38/DNC 20 38/DNF 28 124 pts

30 1118 Chris Symons and Benjamin (38/DNC) 38/DNC 21 38/DNF 38/DNC 135 pts

31 1215 Stephen Brown and Philip Bairstow (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/BFD 38/OCS 23 137 pts

32= 1201 Andrew Blundell and Maddie Fenner (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 152 pts

32= 1211 Philip Gladman and Tash Gladman (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 152 pts

32= 855 Graham Williamson and Jeremy Williamson (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 152 pts

32= 900 Dan Kilsby and Bart Bridgen (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 152 pts

32= 1186 Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 152 pts

32= 1121 Julia Judd and Timothy Knapp (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/BFD 38/DNF 38/DNC 152 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

22 September 2017 17:20 GMT