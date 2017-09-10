RS700 National Championship - Day 2

Second day of the RS700 National Championship at Stokes Bay SC and three more races completed with Jerry Wales the new leader.
Click image for a larger image
Local sailor Richard Wadsworth (8,10,2) who was the overnight leader drops to second as Jerry Wales (2,1,30) takes a twa point lead despite an OCS in race 5.
Matt Carter (1,3,6) of Lancing SC won the first race of the day ahead of Wales and Ian Swann (3,7,17) of Hayling Island SC.
Race 4 went to Wales with Robbie Bell (5,2,30) from Snettisham Beach SC in second and Carter taking third.
Third race of the day saw Ian Nolan (6,6,1) of Snettisham Beach SC take the win ahead of Wadsworth with third Pete Purkiss (9,9,3) from Brightlingsea SC.
Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship - after 5 races
1 1053 Jerry Wales Windsport 1 7 2 1 (30/OCS) 11 pts
2 720 Richard Wadsworth Stokes Bay SC 2 1 8 -10 2 13 pts
3 966 Matt Carter Lancing SC 5 -8 1 3 6 15 pts
4 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC -9 2 4 5 4 15 pts
5 1023 Ian Nolan Snettisham Beach SC -12 5 6 6 1 18 pts
6 875 Robbie Bell Snettisham Beach SC 3 9 5 2 (30/DNC) 19 pts
7 1042 Pete Purkiss Brightlingsea SC 4 3 -9 9 3 19 pts
8 944 James Bayliss Queen Mary SC 6 4 10 8 (30/DNF) 28 pts
9 991 Theo Galyer Stokes Bay SC 7 (30/DNC) 7 4 10 28 pts
10 1022 Ian Swann Hayling Island SC -21 11 3 7 17 38 pts
11 970 Simon Redfearn Brightlingsea SC 8 -17 14 15 7 44 pts
12 1041 Matt Conner Queen Mary SC 15 6 -22 11 13 45 pts
13 984 Adam Golding Hayling Island SC 19 10 11 12 (30/DNC) 52 pts
14 839 Phillip Highfield Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston 11 -19 17 14 11 53 pts
15 914 Graham Blake Queen Mary SC -20 12 15 20 9 56 pts
16 808 Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC 10 18 13 18 -20 59 pts
17 859 Peter O'nions Queen Mary SC 16 14 -23 17 12 59 pts
18 926 Simon Clark Lyme Regis SC 17 13 12 -19 18 60 pts
19 882 Ed Napolitano Snettisham Beach SC 14 16 25 (30/DNF) 8 63 pts
20 871 Mark Nicholson Hayling Island SC (30/DNC) 30/DNC 16 13 5 64 pts
21 855 David Bridle Brightlingsea SC -22 15 18 16 15 64 pts
22 1046 Miles Roebuck Oxford SC 13 20 19 -23 22 74 pts
23 1031 Hamish Griffiths Hayling Island SC 18 22 21 -25 16 77 pts
24 1014 Chris Chambers Restronguet SC (30/DNC) 30/DNC 20 21 14 85 pts
25 982 Roland Smith Queen Mary SC (30/DNF) 23 24 24 19 90 pts
26 756 Alistair Paul Grafham Water SC 25 24 -27 22 21 92 pts
27 762 Adrian Howe Oxford SC 24 21 (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 105 pts
28 1035 Roger Taylor Hayling Island SC 23 25 (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 108 pts
29 801 Stephen Carr Brightlingsea SC (30/DNC) 26 26 30/DNF 30/DNC 112 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
22 September 2017 17:08 GMT