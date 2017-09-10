RS700 National Championship - Day 2

Click image for a larger image

Local sailor Richard Wadsworth (8,10,2) who was the overnight leader drops to second as Jerry Wales (2,1,30) takes a twa point lead despite an OCS in race 5.

Matt Carter (1,3,6) of Lancing SC won the first race of the day ahead of Wales and Ian Swann (3,7,17) of Hayling Island SC.

Race 4 went to Wales with Robbie Bell (5,2,30) from Snettisham Beach SC in second and Carter taking third.

Third race of the day saw Ian Nolan (6,6,1) of Snettisham Beach SC take the win ahead of Wadsworth with third Pete Purkiss (9,9,3) from Brightlingsea SC.

Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship - after 5 races

1 1053 Jerry Wales Windsport 1 7 2 1 (30/OCS) 11 pts

2 720 Richard Wadsworth Stokes Bay SC 2 1 8 -10 2 13 pts

3 966 Matt Carter Lancing SC 5 -8 1 3 6 15 pts

4 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC -9 2 4 5 4 15 pts

5 1023 Ian Nolan Snettisham Beach SC -12 5 6 6 1 18 pts

6 875 Robbie Bell Snettisham Beach SC 3 9 5 2 (30/DNC) 19 pts

7 1042 Pete Purkiss Brightlingsea SC 4 3 -9 9 3 19 pts

8 944 James Bayliss Queen Mary SC 6 4 10 8 (30/DNF) 28 pts

9 991 Theo Galyer Stokes Bay SC 7 (30/DNC) 7 4 10 28 pts

10 1022 Ian Swann Hayling Island SC -21 11 3 7 17 38 pts

11 970 Simon Redfearn Brightlingsea SC 8 -17 14 15 7 44 pts

12 1041 Matt Conner Queen Mary SC 15 6 -22 11 13 45 pts

13 984 Adam Golding Hayling Island SC 19 10 11 12 (30/DNC) 52 pts

14 839 Phillip Highfield Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston 11 -19 17 14 11 53 pts

15 914 Graham Blake Queen Mary SC -20 12 15 20 9 56 pts

16 808 Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC 10 18 13 18 -20 59 pts

17 859 Peter O'nions Queen Mary SC 16 14 -23 17 12 59 pts

18 926 Simon Clark Lyme Regis SC 17 13 12 -19 18 60 pts

19 882 Ed Napolitano Snettisham Beach SC 14 16 25 (30/DNF) 8 63 pts

20 871 Mark Nicholson Hayling Island SC (30/DNC) 30/DNC 16 13 5 64 pts

21 855 David Bridle Brightlingsea SC -22 15 18 16 15 64 pts

22 1046 Miles Roebuck Oxford SC 13 20 19 -23 22 74 pts

23 1031 Hamish Griffiths Hayling Island SC 18 22 21 -25 16 77 pts

24 1014 Chris Chambers Restronguet SC (30/DNC) 30/DNC 20 21 14 85 pts

25 982 Roland Smith Queen Mary SC (30/DNF) 23 24 24 19 90 pts

26 756 Alistair Paul Grafham Water SC 25 24 -27 22 21 92 pts

27 762 Adrian Howe Oxford SC 24 21 (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 105 pts

28 1035 Roger Taylor Hayling Island SC 23 25 (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 108 pts

29 801 Stephen Carr Brightlingsea SC (30/DNC) 26 26 30/DNF 30/DNC 112 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

22 September 2017 17:08 GMT