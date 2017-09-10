505 World Championship - Pre event underway

Pre-Worlds event start - Click image for a larger image

Racing is already taking place in the pre-worlds event for the 89 entries from from 12 different countries.

Howard Hamlin and Andy Zinn (2,2) of the USA have a ten point lead after two races.

In second are Mike Martin and Adam Lowry (11,3) and third are Edward Conrads and Brian Haines (14,1).

International 505 - Pre Worlds event (89 entries)

1st USA 9160 Frozen Banana, Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn 2 2 4 pts

2nd USA 9106 Mike's Boat, Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 11 3 14 pts

3rd USA 9091 Its Big Its White, Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 14 1 15 pts

4th FRA 9150 KE ATAO IV, Herve de Kergariou / Guillaume de Kergariou 10 6 16 pts

5th USA 9072 IO Integration, Mike Holt / Carl Smit 7 10 17 pts

6th USA 8830 NESS, Drew Buttner / Mark Zagol 9 8 17 pts

7th USA 9173 Team Rooster, Tyler Moore / Rob Woelfel 8 11 19 pts

8th GER 9043 Bikini Atoll, Angela Stenger / Skipper: Nikola Birkner 13 7 20 pts

9th USA 9003 Toxic Asset, Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 4 21 pts

10th GBR 9190 P and B Race Team, David Shelton / Ian Pinnell 4 17 21 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

22 September 2017 16:26 GMT