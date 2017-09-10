505 World Championship - Pre event underway

Racing starts for the International 505 World Championships on Sunday 24 September, hosted by the Eastport Yacht Club, Annapolis, USA.
Racing is already taking place in the pre-worlds event for the 89 entries from from 12 different countries.
Howard Hamlin and Andy Zinn (2,2) of the USA have a ten point lead after two races.
In second are Mike Martin and Adam Lowry (11,3) and third are Edward Conrads and Brian Haines (14,1).
International 505 - Pre Worlds event (89 entries)
1st USA 9160 Frozen Banana, Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn 2 2 4 pts
2nd USA 9106 Mike's Boat, Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 11 3 14 pts
3rd USA 9091 Its Big Its White, Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 14 1 15 pts
4th FRA 9150 KE ATAO IV, Herve de Kergariou / Guillaume de Kergariou 10 6 16 pts
5th USA 9072 IO Integration, Mike Holt / Carl Smit 7 10 17 pts
6th USA 8830 NESS, Drew Buttner / Mark Zagol 9 8 17 pts
7th USA 9173 Team Rooster, Tyler Moore / Rob Woelfel 8 11 19 pts
8th GER 9043 Bikini Atoll, Angela Stenger / Skipper: Nikola Birkner 13 7 20 pts
9th USA 9003 Toxic Asset, Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 4 21 pts
10th GBR 9190 P and B Race Team, David Shelton / Ian Pinnell 4 17 21 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
22 September 2017 16:26 GMT