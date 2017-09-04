RS800 Nationals - Day 1 Rashley and Ozanne lead

Chris Rashley and Billy Ozanne racing for the host club, took back to back wins and established a four point lead over Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch (2,4) of Lymington Town SC.

In third place overall are defending champions Luke and Emma McEwen (6,2) of the Royal Lymington YC, tied on eight points with Josh Belben and Alain Sign (5,3) of Stokes Bay SC.

Moth/Nacra17 star Chris Rashley is racing with top 29er crew Billy Ozanne and it looks like they will be the team to beat this weekend, starting with a clean-sweep.

In second in the first race were Barton and Feibusch with Ella Morland and James Morland (3,7) of Warsash SC taking third.

In the second race Luke and Emma McEwen got back into the action, taking second ahead of Belben and Sign, in what is looking to be very competetive championship.

Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship after 2 races

1st 1207 Chris Rashley and Billy Ozanne Stokes Bay SC 1 1 2 pts

2nd 1219 Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch Lymington Town SC 2 4 6 pts

3rd 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC 6 2 8 pts

4th 955 Josh Belben and Alain Sign Stokes Bay SC 5 3 8 pts

5th 1216 Ella Morland and James Morland Warsash SC 3 7 10 pts

6th 1178 Phil Walker and John Mather Draycote Water SC 4 6 10 pts

7th 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks Chichester YC 7 13 20 pts

8th 1203 Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire TBC 10 10 20 pts

9th 1110 Richard Clampett and Grace Clark Stokes Bay SC 13 8 21 pts

10th 1198 Alex Benfield and Nick Ireland Stokes Bay SC 11 11 22 pts

11th 1 Chris Catt and Chris Martin Oxford SC 14 9 23 pts

12th 1189 James Date and James Green Homeless 15 12 27 pts

13th 1221 John Booth and Debbi Booth Stokes Bay SC 8 24 32 pts

14th 1062 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC 12 21 33 pts

15th 1131 Becky Diamond and Sophie Porteous Hayling Island SC 16 17 33 pts

16th 1043 Christ Dodd and Bryony Meakins Rutland SC 17 18 35 pts

17th 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark Datchet Water SC 22 15 37 pts

18th 7 Derek Buchanan and Elaine Buchanan Oxford SC 21 16 37 pts

19th 872 Ash Holmes and James Gadsby Gurnard SC 19 19 38 pts

20th 1225 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 24 16/RDG_4 40 pts

21th 1228 Andy Jeffries and Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sovereign SC 36/DNF 5 41 pts

22th 1113 Alastair Shires and Penny Shires Stokes Bay SC 23 20 43 pts

23th 1195 Paul Jenkins and Colin Hatton Weir Wood SC 9 36/DSQ 45 pts

24th 985 Nick Van Tienen and Larry Lawrence Stokes Bay SC 25 23 48 pts

25th 1166 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton Datchet Water SC 36/DNC 14 50 pts

26th 1196 Andy Smith and Chris Saunders Stokes Bay SC 18 36/DNC 54 pts

27th 1194 Joe Joyner and Will Broom Lyme Regis SC 20 36/DNC 56 pts

28th 1066 Marleen de Jager and Jody de Jager TBC 36/DNC 22 58 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

21 September 2017 17:48 GMT