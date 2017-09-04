RS700 National Championship - Day 1



RS700 at Europeans

Richard Wadsworth (2,1) with three points leads from Pete Purkiss (4,3) of Brightlingsea SC on seven points and Jerry Wales (1,7) Windsport on eight points.

Wales won the opening race ahead of Wadsworth with Robbie Bell (3,9) of Snettisham Beach SC in third place.

In the second race Wadsworth took the win ahead of Colin Dacey (9,2) of Snettisham Beach with Purkiss in third.

James Bayliss (6,4) of Queen Mary SC was fourth and holds that position overall with ten points.

Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship - after 2 races

1st 720 Richard Wadsworth Stokes Bay SC 2 1 3 pts

2nd 1042 Pete Purkiss Brightlingsea SC 4 3 7 pts

3rd 1053 Jerry Wales Windsport 1 7 8 pts

4th 944 James Bayliss Queen Mary SC 6 4 10 pts

5th 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC 9 2 11 pts

6th 875 Robbie Bell Snettisham Beach SC 3 9 12 pts

7th 966 Matt Carter Lancing SC 5 8 13 pts

8th 1023 Ian Nolan Snettisham Beach SC 12 5 17 pts

9th 1041 Matt Conner Queen Mary SC 15 6 21 pts

10th 970 Simon Redfearn Brightlingsea SC 8 17 25 pts

11th 808 Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC 10 18 28 pts

12th 984 Adam Golding Hayling Island SC 19 10 29 pts

13th 839 Phillip Highfield Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston 11 19 30 pts

14th 926 Simon Clark Lyme Regis SC 17 13 30 pts

15th 859 Peter O'nions Queen Mary SC 16 14 30 pts

16th 882 Ed Napolitano Snettisham Beach SC 14 16 30 pts

17th 1022 Ian Swann Hayling Island SC 21 11 32 pts

18th 914 Graham Blake Queen Mary SC 20 12 32 pts

19th 1046 Miles Roebuck Oxford SC 13 20 33 pts

20th 991 Theo Galyer Stokes Bay SC 7 30/DNC 37 pts

21th 855 David Bridle Brightlingsea SC 22 15 37 pts

22th 1031 Hamish Griffiths Hayling Island SC 18 22 40 pts

23th 762 Adrian Howe Oxford SC 24 21 45 pts

24th 1035 Roger Taylor Hayling Island SC 23 25 48 pts

25th 756 Alistair Paul Grafham Water SC 25 24 49 pts

26th 982 Roland Smith Queen Mary SC 30/DNF 23 53 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

21 September 2017 17:31 GMT