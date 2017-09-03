Laser Worlds - Just the one race Sunday

Image from Saturday's racing - Click image for a larger image

It seems all racing is complete for Sunday and Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (10) leads by two points from Aussie Matt Wearn (11) with Tom Burton (5) now in third place.

Philippp Buhl (18) of Germany is now fourth in a three way tie on 31 points with Mitch Kennedy (winner of R7) of Australia and Jesper Stalheim (7) of Sweden.

This puts Pavlos Kontides (26) down in seventh place overall.

In eighth place is Sergey Komissarov (12) of Russia and ninth is Britain's Nick Thompson.

The top ten is completed by Tonci Stipanovic (14) of Croatia with 42 points.

It would really help if the results were published in something other than a pdf format.

