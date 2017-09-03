Laser Worlds - Kontides is Day 1 leader

Click image for a larger image

Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus took back to back wins in his first two flight races to top the leaderboard. He leads by two points from Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France.

Chasing these two is a group of three each on five points: Sam Meech (1,4) of New Zealand, Giovanni Coccoluto (3,2) of Italy and Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (2,3).

In sixth place is Sergey Komissarov (1,6) of Russia and then the defending world champion, Nick Thompson (3,5) in seventh place.

Rounding out the top ten it's 8th Philippp Buhl GER (10,1), 9th Mitchell Kennedy AUS (4,7) and Elliot Hansen GBR 92,10).

Laser Standard Men’s World Championship after 2 races (147 entries)

1st CYP 212431 Pavlos Kontides, 67 2,0pts 1 1

2nd FRA 209021 Jean-Baptiste Bernaz, 13 4,0pts 2 2

3rd NZL 212007 Sam Meech, 89 5,0pts 1 4

4th ITA 188953 Giovanni Coccoluto, 29 5,0pts 3 2

5th GBR 211407 Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini, 26 5,0pts 2 3

6th RUS 213011 Sergey Komissarov, 66 7,0pts 1 6

7th GBR 211921 Nick Thompson, 132 8,0pts 3 5

8th GER 212767 Philippp Buhl, 23 11,0pts 10 1

9th AUS 164180 Mitchell Kennedy, 63 11,0pts 4 7

10th GBR 209134 Elliot Hanson, 51 12,0pts 2 10

11th NED 212650 Duko Bos, 17 12,0pts 8 4

12th GBR 210139 Michael Beckett, 12 12,0pts 5 7

13th AUS 199015 Matthew Wearn, 141 13,0pts 10 3

14th NED 212968 Yuri Hummel, 55 14,0pts 8 6

15th USA 211711 Erik Bowers, 19 14,0pts 6 8

16th SWE 199617 Jesper Stalheim, 125 15,0pts 11 4

17th SLO 210025 Zan Luka Zelko, 149 17,0pts 9 8

18th NZL 211585 Thomas Saunders, 120 18,0pts 15 3

19th CRO 212013 Tonci Stipanovic, 128 19,0pts 18 1

20th MNE 208707 Milivoj Dukic, 36 19,0pts 3 16

21st NOR 201111 Hermann Tomasgaard, 133 19,0pts 10 9

22nd AUS 199012 Tom Burton, 24 20,0pts 18 2

23rd ITA 211979 Francesco Marrai, 83 20,0pts 5 15

24th SGP 212820 Ryan Lo, 76 22,0pts 12 10

25th ESA 180192 Enrique Arathoon, 7 23,0pts 4 19

26th ESP 200226 Joel Rodriguez, 113 23,0pts 16 7

27th PER 206115 Stefano Peschiera, 106 23,0pts 14 9

28th HUN 213095 Benjamin Vadnai, 134 26,0pts 8 18

29th BRA 204597 Joao Pedro Herrlein Souto De O, 53 26,0pts 11 15

30th LTU 210163 Karolis Janulionis, 59 27,0pts 12 15

31st ITA 210758 Zeno Gregorin, 45 28,0pts 23 5

32nd CRO 207268 Filip Jurisic, 60 28,0pts 16 12

33rd ESP 203113 Jesus Rogel Sanchez, 114 28,0pts 12 16

34th SUI 210211 Eliot Merceron, 92 28,0pts 15 13

35th POL 210788 Filip Ciszkiewicz, 28 29,0pts 7 22

36th AUS 210464 Luke Elliott, 38 29,0pts 17 12

37th ESP 209164 Carlos Rosello, 115 29,0pts 13 16

38th USA 210780 Christopher Barnard, 9 30,0pts 4 26

39th EST 203724 Karl-Martin Rammo, 110 30,0pts 22 8

40th CRO 212813 Tonko Kuzmanic, 70 30,0pts 13 17

41st AUS 211561 Jeremy O'Connell, 101 31,0pts 9 22

42nd POR 202213 Santiago Sampaio, 118 31,0pts 20 11

43rd GBR 211110 Jack Cookson, 30 32,0pts 5 27

Gerald New - Sailweb

14 September 2017 16:10 GMT