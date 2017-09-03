Wild finish for RS100 Nationals at Weston

Click image for a larger image

Having never sailed an RS100 before this event, Pim van Vugt earned a popular and deserved second (and first youth).

And local sailor Steve Lee did steal that third he was targeting by one point from Brett Aaron in fourth.

The final race was sailed in a westerly breeze, averaging between 25-30 knots, gusting 35.

With the scores tight with only one point for the championship between Al Dickson and Pim Van Vugt, and Steve Lee looking to grab third from Brett Aarons, it was still all to play for, with two races scheduled for the day.

Dickson and Greg Booth fired off the pin end, looking for a left-hander.

Instead, in comes a big-righty, getting Lee around first. A big bunch follows, including Dickson and a rapidly catching Vugt who then decides to have a very-quick, cooling swim.

Dickson has a shroud break in the gybe, but decides ‘oh-well’ and keeps going. Lee goes for a swim on the drop.

Click image for a larger image

At the bottom of the run, it’s neck-and-neck.

Vugt gybes for the finish but a lift and the tide means he’s gone too early, so he goes for another, onto starboard, that will mean Dickson and Huw Powell somehow have to avoid him or gybe again themselves.

Nooo! He drops it in, letting them off the hook, meaning the finishing order is Dickson, Powell, Mark Harrison and Lee with Vugt finishing seventh . . . Mate, I know the feeling.

The wind continued to build so OOD Barry wisely calls it a day at that.

Huw Powell was first Master in fifth (surely some mistake, he’s far too young), and Cindy Doennecke-Herz won the First Lady prize.

RS100 - Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals - Final after 14 races

1st RS100 - 410 Alistair Dickson - - Gurnard SC 24 pts

2nd RS100 - 288 Pim van Vugt - - WSV H2O 30 pts

3rd RS100 - 314 Steven Lee - - Weston SC 39 pts

4th RS100 - 527 Brett Aarons - - Gurnard SC 40 pts

5th RS100 - 508 Huw Powell - - Red Wharf Bay SC 42 pts

6th RS100 - 523 Greg Booth - - Port Dinorwic SC 77 pts

7th RS100 - 172 Andrew Jones - - Chew Valley Lake SC 85 pts

8th RS100 - 480 Chris Goldhawk - - Chew Valley Lake SC 97 pts

9th RS100 - 379 Mark Harrison - - Gurnard SC 102 pts

10th RS100 - 140 Robert Richardson - - Royal Windermere YC 107 pts

11th RS100 - 509 Clive Eplett - - Frensham Pond SC 111 pts

12th RS100 - 218 Ed Jones - - Chew Valley Lake SC 111 pts

13th RS100 - 312 Iain Horlock - - Exe SC 121 pts

14th RS100 - 130 Steve Jones - - Chew Valley Lake SC 137 pts

15th RS100 - 259 Ian Gregory - - Frensham Pond SC 138 pts

16th RS100 - 127 Luke Goble - - Netley SC 142 pts

17th RS100 - 359 Giles Peckham - - Gurnard SC 148 pts

18th RS100 - 362 Adam Knight - - Guernsey SC 172 pts

19th RS100 - 421 Jeremy Troughton - - Netley SC 184 pts

20th RS100 - 370 Nils Joliffe - - Netley SC 189 pts

21st RS100 - 348 Nick Sandison - - Netley SC 201 pts

22nd RS100 - 472 Stewart Hawthorn - - Netley SC 214 pts

23rd RS100 - 154 Simon Geyman - - Datchet Water SC 224.6 pts

24th RS100 - 407 Michael Rhodes - - Netley SC 233 pts

25th RS100 - 180 John Richardson - - Royal Windermere YC 235 pts

26th RS100 - 526 Mostyn Evans - - Mounts Bay SC 245 pts

27th RS100 - 255 Kevin Moore - - Weston SC 250 pts

28th RS100 - 229 Nick Shuttleworth - - Netley SC 252.5 pts

29th RS100 - 302 Daniel Craft - - Weston SC 284 pts

30th RS100 - 492 Nick Griffin - - Castle Cove 300 pts

31st RS100 - 366 Simon Lomas-Clarke - - Frensham Pond SC 304.5 pts

32nd RS100 - 305 Jeremy Gilbert - - Mounts Bay & Penzance SC 318 pts

33rd RS100 - 188 Samuel Spencer - - Weston SC 323 pts

34th RS100 - 221 Martin Wilson - - Datchet Water SC 324 pts

35th RS100 - 491 Simon Jones - - Teign Corinthian SC 344 pts

36th RS100 - 205 Jim Wicks - - Locks SC 368 pts

37th RS100 - 333 Paul Craft - - Teign Corinthian SC 370 pts

38th RS100 - 3791 Martyn Prince - - Netley SC 374 pts

39th RS100 - 266 Andy Trickett - - Netley SC 376 pts

40th RS100 - 156 Chris Brown - - Weston SC 384 pts

41st RS100 - 1127 Cindy Doennecke-Herz - - CKA 419 pts

42nd RS100 - 364 Julian Hines - - Netley SC 454 pts

43rd RS100 - 148 Paul Drewery - - Banbury SC 506 pts

43rd RS100 - TBA Thomas Southwell - - Netley SC 506 pts

43rd RS100 - 413 Tom Powell - - Llandefedd SC 506 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Clive Eplett

12 September 2017 9:34 GMT