Meet Laser Book contributors at Southampton Boat Show





The new edition is being launched by Fernhurst Books at the Southampton Boat Show on Friday 15 September on the ChartCo stand (J052) at 2.30 pm.

This will be an opportunity to meet author Tim Davison and 2012 Laser Radial gold medallist Lijia Xu, a significant contributor to the book.

Tim, Fernhurst Books' founder, remains the author, but he has enlisted help from some of the top Laser sailors to ensure this book is bang up-to-date:

Jon Emmett, a former Radial World Champion and UK Laser Association Training Officer, has contributed to all aspects of the book.

Alan Davis, the National and European Masters Champion in the Standard rig, shared his secrets for the new Mk 2 sail.

Lijia Xu, who Emmett coached to win gold in the Laser Radial in the London 2012 Olympic Games, has passed on her tips.

And Matilda Nicholls, who has just won the Radial Girl U19 National and U17 World Championships and previously U16 Girls European Champion in the 4.7 rig, has helped with the advice for that rig.

Published by Fernhurst Books as part of their Start to Finish series, as a paperback and eBook, The Laser Book will be available to buy at the Southampton Boat Show (ChartCo stand: J052).

Also available from all good bookshops, websites and direct from www.fernhurstbooks.com

G New

12 September 2017 8:54 GMT