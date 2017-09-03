GBR arrive in USA for Blind Fleet Racing Worlds

Click image for a larger image

Great Britain has worked hard to increase the number of both sighted and visually impaired, this year sees four new sighted sailor take part in the World Championships.

The blind fleet racing is raced in a team of four in sight categories B1, B2, and B3. B1 being those with no sight up to B3 those with conditions that reduce their sight like tunnel vision.

Each boat is made up of a sighted tactician and sighted crew with a visually impaired helm and mainsheet trimmer.

Justin Smith the new tactician for the B3b team said: “it's a great sense of pride representing GBR, I am slightly apprehensive wanting to do well for team and country but excited at the same time”.

Monday the team received their team kit and feel set for Tuesday’s practice racing.

Sponsors for the team include:

Barton Marine for radio which will also be used for future events and training.

Marine Skills Academy for kit along with Gill.

Optimum Time for great racing watches.

Aquapac for kit bags.

Dubarry for shore shoes

Adidas for on the water footwear.

Bottles and Bags, for water bottles

Morrison Foerster for funding the trip

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

12 September 2017 8:01 GMT