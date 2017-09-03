RYA adds to British Youth Sailing Team

Daisy Collingridge - Click image for a larger image

In addition to the RS:X and 420 representatives selected earlier in the summer, the RYA has added:

Laser Radial sailors Ben Whaley and Daisy Collingridge and the 29er crews Nick Robins-Billy Vennis Ozanne and Hattie Rogers-Emily Covell.

Just one spot remains for the British Youth Sailing Team line-up for the Nacra 15 multihull.

The team will be among a 400-strong international fleet from over 60 nations competing at the event from 11 to 15 December.

G New

11 September 2017 16:42 GMT