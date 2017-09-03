RYA adds to British Youth Sailing Team

The RYA adds six additional sailors to represent the British Youth Sailing Team in Sanya, China, later this year.
Daisy Collingridge - Click image for a larger image
In addition to the RS:X and 420 representatives selected earlier in the summer, the RYA has added:
Laser Radial sailors Ben Whaley and Daisy Collingridge and the 29er crews Nick Robins-Billy Vennis Ozanne and Hattie Rogers-Emily Covell.
Just one spot remains for the British Youth Sailing Team line-up for the Nacra 15 multihull.
The team will be among a 400-strong international fleet from over 60 nations competing at the event from 11 to 15 December.
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
11 September 2017 16:42 GMT