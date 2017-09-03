Solo Inlands - Andy Davis wraps it up

Davis (1,5,3) finished on 12 points, two points clear of Mike Sims (4,4,4) with Dave Winder (7,1,2) taking third on 20 points.

In fourth was Richard Covering (6,2,5), fifth Chris Brown (2,6,10) and sixth Shane MacCarthy (9,19,9).

Rounding out the top ten:

In seventh was Oliver Devonport (3,11,1), eighth Martin Frary (5,7,6), ninth Martin Honnor (17,17, DNC) and tenth Steve Ede (15,15,8).

Solo Inlands - Final Leading positions (76 entries)

1st 5597 Andy Davis - Bartley 12 pts

2nd 5722 Michael Sims - Carsington 14 pts

3rd 5675 David Winder - Hollingworth Lake 20 pts

4th 5719 Richard Covering - WYC 33 pts

5th 5712 Chris Brown - Draycote 36 pts

6th 5302 Shane MacCarthy - Greystone 49 pts

7th 5737 Oliver Davenport - Northampton 50 pts

8th 5583 Martin Frary - Weston SC 52 pts

9th 5398 Martin Honnor - Ogston Veteran 62 pts

10th 5608 Steve Ede - Ardleigh 63 pts

11th 5764 Oil Wells - Northampton 65 pts

12th 5750 David Mitchell - Warsash Sc 66 pts

13th 5383 Patrick Hamilton - Burwain SC 66 pts

14th 5730 Vince Hurey- King George SC 66 pts

15th 5741 Stephen Graham - Burwain SC 71 pts

16th 5130 Mark Lee - Weymouth SC 76 pts

17th 5705 Lawrence Creaser - Hayling Island SC 78 pts

18th 5658 Steve Dension - Hollingworth Lake 83 pts

19th 5738 Ewan BirkinWallis - Graham Water SC 83 pts

20th 5654 Lee Tennant - Burwain SC 84 pts

21st 5561 Tim Lewis - RYA 93 pts

22nd 5406 Jarvis Simpson - Brightlingsea SC 95 pts

23rd 5518 Innes Armstrong - Burwain SC 97 pts

24th 5707 Nigel Davies - Draycote 98 pts

25th 5211 Philip Barnes - Budworth 101 pts

26th 5645 Ian Hopwood - Nantwich 103 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 September 2017 16:11 GMT