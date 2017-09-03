Solo Inlands - Andy Davis wraps it up

Andy Davis wrapped up the Solo class Inlands at Rutland Sailing Club after three more races on Sunday for the 76 strong fleet.
Davis (1,5,3) finished on 12 points, two points clear of Mike Sims (4,4,4) with Dave Winder (7,1,2) taking third on 20 points.
In fourth was Richard Covering (6,2,5), fifth Chris Brown (2,6,10) and sixth Shane MacCarthy (9,19,9).
Rounding out the top ten:
In seventh was Oliver Devonport (3,11,1), eighth Martin Frary (5,7,6), ninth Martin Honnor (17,17, DNC) and tenth Steve Ede (15,15,8).
Solo Inlands - Final Leading positions (76 entries)
1st 5597 Andy Davis - Bartley 12 pts
2nd 5722 Michael Sims - Carsington 14 pts
3rd 5675 David Winder - Hollingworth Lake 20 pts
4th 5719 Richard Covering - WYC 33 pts
5th 5712 Chris Brown - Draycote 36 pts
6th 5302 Shane MacCarthy - Greystone 49 pts
7th 5737 Oliver Davenport - Northampton 50 pts
8th 5583 Martin Frary - Weston SC 52 pts
9th 5398 Martin Honnor - Ogston Veteran 62 pts
10th 5608 Steve Ede - Ardleigh 63 pts
11th 5764 Oil Wells - Northampton 65 pts
12th 5750 David Mitchell - Warsash Sc 66 pts
13th 5383 Patrick Hamilton - Burwain SC 66 pts
14th 5730 Vince Hurey- King George SC 66 pts
15th 5741 Stephen Graham - Burwain SC 71 pts
16th 5130 Mark Lee - Weymouth SC 76 pts
17th 5705 Lawrence Creaser - Hayling Island SC 78 pts
18th 5658 Steve Dension - Hollingworth Lake 83 pts
19th 5738 Ewan BirkinWallis - Graham Water SC 83 pts
20th 5654 Lee Tennant - Burwain SC 84 pts
21st 5561 Tim Lewis - RYA 93 pts
22nd 5406 Jarvis Simpson - Brightlingsea SC 95 pts
23rd 5518 Innes Armstrong - Burwain SC 97 pts
24th 5707 Nigel Davies - Draycote 98 pts
25th 5211 Philip Barnes - Budworth 101 pts
26th 5645 Ian Hopwood - Nantwich 103 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
10 September 2017 16:11 GMT