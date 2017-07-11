Dinghy
 

USA retain Optimist World team Championship Title

USA retain the Optimist World team Championship, beating China 2 to 1 in the final.

High intensity battles took place on the waters off the Royal Varuna Yacht Club on Sunday and Monday, the world’s best youth sailing teams fighting to earn a chance at the highly coveted IODA Challenge team racing trophy.

Among the 16 finalists were last year’s team racing champions, the USA; five time trophy holders Singapore; and two time winners Thailand.

The USA were eventual winners, defending the title they won in 2016. Team USA are Justin Callahan and his twin brother Mitchell, Stephan Baker, Liam O’Keefe and Charlotte Leigh.

They beat Singapore in their quarter-final, going straight to the final.

While China beat Britain in their quarter-final, then beat Singapore and faced Malaysia and won that to go into the final against USA.

USA won the first heat, then China won the second to go to a deciding final heat. USA won that third heat to successfully defend the title.

