29er GP at Hayling - Win for Clapp and Banham

Max Clapp and Rosgo Banham's consistant sailing on Sunday with a 1, 3, 3, 3, scoreline took them to the top of the leaderboard as day 1 leaders, Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne, failed to match the hot pace they set Saturday.

Robins and Vennis-Ozanne scored a 12, 12, 7, 1 to finish second overall, five points off leaders Clapp and Banham.

In third were Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell, also the top female pair.

29er - Harken GP No.8 - Final leading positions after 8 races (49 entries)

1st GBR 2507 MAX CLAPP and ROSGO BANHAM -10 3 5 3 1 3 3 3 31 21 pts

2nd GBR 2661 NICK ROBINS and BILLY VENNIS-OZANNE 1 1 3 1 -12 12 7 1 38 26 pts

3rd GBR 2379 HANNAH BRISTOW and EMILY COVELL 7 4 2 4 9 6 -10 6 48 38 pts

4th GBR 2236 CHARLOTTE ORMEROD and TOM DARLING 3 2 9 2 7 -31 16 2 72 41 pts

5th GBR 2203 HATTIE ROGERS and ELLIOTT WELLS 2 8 7 5 5 -16 11 7 61 45 pts

6th GBR 2337 DAN ARMSTRONG and FIN ARMSTRONG 6 (51.0 UFD) 14 15 2 1 4 4 97 46 pts

7th GBR 2344 JAMES HAMMETT and JAMES EALES 9 7 1 (51.0 UFD) 6 4 14 10 102 51 pts

8th GBR 2343 BELLA FELLOWS and ANNA STURROCK 4 9 8 (51.0 DNC) 4 5 8 15 104 53 pts

9th GBR 2241 HENRY JAMESON and TOBY ATHERTON 13 13 -21 16 8 2 1 5 79 58 pts

10th GBR 2399 BOBBY HEWITT and FREDDIE SIMES 17 6 4 7 3 17 -25 9 88 63 pts

11th GBR 2493 EWAN LUKE and HARVEY MARTIN 8 (51.0 UFD) 16 13 11 19 6 27 151 100 pts

12th GBR 2123 JESSIE MAIN and JESS JARMAN 18 -26 24 20 15 7 2 20 132 106 pts

13th GBR 2332 TOBY COPE and HARRY PULFORD 15 10 20 -27 20 18 15 17 142 115 pts

14th GBR 2118 JAMES HOLLIS and JAKE HARDMAN (51.0 DNF) 12 13 11 28 24 13 16 168 117 pts

15th GBR 1781 LUKE GRIBBIN and EWAN GRIBBIN 12 23 19 8 -26 13 23 21 145 119 pts

16th GBR 2545 CHRIS JAMES and JAMES HALL 21 14 10 14 18 37 -43 13 170 127 pts

17th GBR 2414 HUW EDWARDS and AMY BALE 16 17 11 10 -40 28 19 30 171 131 pts

18th GBR 2479 COURTNEY BILBROUGH and HANNA BRANT 14 11 15 12 29 -32 24 26 163 131 pts

19th GBR 2494 MORGAN ARCHER and HAKAN DIGBY 27 27 -35 18 10 10 20 25 172 137 pts

20th GBR 1322 SAM KNEALE and CIAN ASHBY 23 21 -29 19 14 11 22 28 167 138 pts

21st GBR 2022 EMMA TARDREW and ORLA MITCHELL 22 20 -37 26 21 15 12 22 175 138 pts

22nd GBR 2347 FREYA BLACK and COLETTE BACON 36 16 23 (51.0 DNF) 27 8 27 12 200 149 pts

23rd GBR 2216 WILL CUNLIFFE and JAMES CUNLIFFE 20 15 12 6 32 35 36 -37 193 156 pts

24th GBR 2336 MILLIE ALDRIDGE and JESS JOBSON 24 30 22 17 25 -33 21 19 191 158 pts

25th GBR 1504 ELLIE WALTON and BEN TODD 19 22 -30 22 19 21 28 29 190 160 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

16 July 2017 18:13 GMT