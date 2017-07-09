Contender Worlds - Australians show top form

Jesper Nielsen DEN -Click image for a larger image

The Contender Worlds get underway in Sønderborg Denmark from Monday 17 to 21 July with 114 entries.

Danish Contender 2017 Nationals - Final Leading scores (60 entries)

1st AUS 2482 Jason BEEBE 1 3 2 -9 2 5 1 14 pts

2nd AUS 2457 Mark BULKA 2 -4 3 4 1 4 2 16 pts

3rd DEN 2352 Jesper NIELSEN 3 2 4 DNF 6 2 3 20 pts

4th NED 9 Paul VERHALLEN 4 -17 7 2 7 16 8 44 pts

5th ITA 2561 Antonio LAMBERTINI -16 1 13 5 13 1 15 48 pts

6th GER 2527 Dirk MÜLLER 8 -22 8 11 3 14 14 58 pts

7th GBR 2572 Ed PRESLEY 17 6 -26 8 14 11 6 62 pts

8th GER 1789 Alexander GRÖHLICH 7 -23 10 13 4 20 9 63 pts

9th GER 488 Max BILLERBECK 9 9 -29 23 12 6 5 64 pts

10th GBR 2465 Stuart JONES 10 16 9 12 -18 8 13 68 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

16 July 2017 7:28 GMT