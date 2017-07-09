Optimist Worlds day 3 - Marco Gradoni is new leader

Click image for a larger image

Two more flight races were completed and Marco Gradoni (1,2) takes a two point lead from Roy Levy (1,1) of Israel. Overnight leader Mic Sig Kos Mohr of Costa Rica (11,2) slips to third.

Britain's Will Pank had a 24 and then a win in his Q6 race to put him ninth overall - 26 points off the leader.

Other race winners were:

Stephan Baker (1,9) of the USA, Muhammad Fauzi Bin Kaman Shah (BFD, 1) of Malaysia, Malthe Ebdrup (3,1) of Denmark, Tomas Atchabahian Pala (1,4) of Argentina,

Optimist World Championship - Day 3 after 6 flight races (281 entries)

1st ITA 8925 Marco Gradoni boy Blue 2 1 (5) 4 1 2 15 10

2nd ISR 102 Roy Levy boy Red 4 (14) 1 5 1 1 26 12

3rd CRC 7 Mic Sig Kos Mohr boy Yellow 8 1 2 1 (11) 2 25 14

4th CHN 265 Haoze Fang boy Yellow 2 2 6 (27) 2 5 44 17

5th CHN 270 Haotian Li boy Yellow 5 3 1 (72 UFD) 8 6 95 23

6th USA 111 Stephan Baker boy Green 7 (14) 1 7 1 9 39 25

7th MAS 11 Muhammad Fauzi Bin Kaman Shah boy Green 16 6 2 1 (72 BFD) 1 98 26

8th DEN 8583 Malthe Ebdrup boy Yellow 2 13 (72 UFD) 14 3 1 105 33

9th GBR 6464 William Pank boy Blue 7 20 7 1 (24) 1 60 36

10th GRE 2084 Odysseas Emmanouil Spanakis boy Green 8 10 15 8 (29) 2 72 43

11th BRA 3489 Leonardo Mirow e Crespo boy Yellow (37) 5 11 1 4 23 81 44

12th HKG 205 Duncan Gregor boy Red 10 13 12 3 (29) 6 73 44

13th CHI 454 Dante Parodi boy Yellow (39) 2 3 2 30 8 84 45

14th AUT 216 Paul Clodi boy Green 3 20 11 9 2 (34) 79 45

15th USA 113 Liam O'Keefe boy Blue 2 12 4 (72 UFD) 23 4 117 45

16th TUR 1903 Umut Kartal boy Blue 3 17 15 2 (53) 9 99 46

17th LAT 59 Martins Atilla boy Red 29 12 2 4 2 (72 BFD) 121 49

18th POR 2434 Beatriz Gago girl Blue 5 9 13 17 (25) 7 76 51

19th NED 3255 Olivier Jaquet boy Red 1 1 21 8 21 (34) 86 52

20th SGP 119 Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid boy Red 1 (42) 10 9 28 7 97 55

21st SWE 711 Marius Westerlind boy Green 14 27 6 3 6 (72 BFD) 128 56

22nd POR 2682 Guilherme Cavaco boy Red 4 26 7 7 12 (72 BFD) 128 56

23rd USA 115 Mitchell Callahan boy Yellow 6 8 4 18 21 (22) 79 57

24th THA 244 Panwa Boonnak boy Blue 6 5 (72 BFD) 27 12 8 130 58

25th USA 114 Charlotte Leigh girl Green 18 7 24 (41) 4 6 100 59

26th CHN 2048 Shupeng Guo boy Red 17 (37) 31 5 4 3 97 60

27th SWE 4733 Carl Lagerberg (Calle) boy Yellow (33) 11 9 3 18 19 93 60

28th BEL 1188 Kwinten Borghijs boy Green 10 (37) 14 21 8 8 98 61

29th GRE 2569 Iason Valiadis boy Red 8 7 (26) 18 11 19 89 63

30th CRC 9 Roko Oliver Karl Mohr boy Yellow (46) 11 5 4 7 38 111 65

Other GBR positions

50th GBR 6412 Haydn Sewell boy Blue 23 11 7 17 26 (40) 124 84 pts

88th GBR 6469 Callum Davidson Guild boy Blue 38 (49) 9 16 35 6 153 104 pts

119th GBR 6302 Kieran Young boy Blue 20 (63) 14 19 38 43 197 134 pts

186th GBR 6453 Jamie Cook boy Blue (64) 36 26 37 56 44 263 199 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

15 July 2017 17:50 GMT