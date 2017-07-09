29er GP at Hayling - Robins and Vennis-Ozanne take early lead

Winners of the other race (R3) were James Hammett and James Eales who are 14th overall.

Overall Robins and Vennis-Ozanne lead from Charlotte Ormerod and Tom Darling with Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell in third.

Racing continues Sunday.

29er - Harken GP No.8 - leading positions after 4 races (49 entries)

1st GBR 2661 NICK ROBINS and BILLY VENNIS-OZANNE 1 1 3 1 6 pts

2nd GBR 2236 CHARLOTTE ORMEROD and TOM DARLING 3 2 9 2 16 pts

3rd GBR 2379 HANNAH BRISTOW and EMILY COVELL 7 4 2 4 17 pts

4th GBR 2507 MAX CLAPP and ROSGO BANHAM 10 3 5 3 21 pts

5th GBR 2203 HATTIE ROGERS and ELLIOTT WELLS 2 8 7 5 22 pts

6th GBR 2025 SARAH JARMAN and JOHN MATHER 5 5 6 9 25 pts

7th GBR 2399 BOBBY HEWITT and FREDDIE SIMES 17 6 4 7 34 pts

8th GBR 2479 COURTNEY BILBROUGH and HANNA BRANT 14 11 15 12 52 pts

9th GBR 2216 WILL CUNLIFFE and JAMES CUNLIFFE 20 15 12 6 53 pts

10th GBR 2414 HUW EDWARDS and AMY BALE 16 17 11 10 54 pts

11th GBR 2545 CHRIS JAMES and JAMES HALL 21 14 10 14 59 pts

12th GBR 1781 LUKE GRIBBIN and EWAN GRIBBIN 12 23 19 8 62 pts

13th GBR 2241 HENRY JAMESON and TOBY ATHERTON 13 13 21 16 63 pts

14th GBR 2344 JAMES HAMMETT and JAMES EALES 9 7 1 50.0 UFD 67 pts

15th GBR 2343 BELLA FELLOWS and ANNA STURROCK 4 9 8 50.0 DNC 71 pts

16th GBR 2332 TOBY COPE and HARRY PULFORD 15 10 20 27 72 pts

17th GBR 2337 DAN ARMSTRONG and FIN ARMSTRONG 6 50.0 UFD 14 15 85 pts

18th GBR 2118 JAMES HOLLIS and JAKE HARDMAN 50.0 DNF 12 13 11 86 pts

19th GBR 2493 EWAN LUKE and HARVEY MARTIN 8 50.0 UFD 16 13 87 pts

20th GBR 2123 JESSIE MAIN and JESS JARMAN 18 26 24 20 88 pts

21st GBR 2381 HANNAH ROBERTS-STRAW and ANNA ROWE 32 19 17 24 92 pts

22nd GBR 1322 SAM KNEALE and CIAN ASHBY 23 21 29 19 92 pts

23rd GBR 2336 MILLIE ALDRIDGE and JESS JOBSON 24 30 22 17 93 pts

24th GBR 1504 ELLIE WALTON and BEN TODD 19 22 30 22 93 pts

25th GBR 2113 RORY FULTON and JAMIE MACAULAY 26 28 18 30 102 pts

26th GBR 2022 EMMA TARDREW and ORLA MITCHELL 22 20 37 26 105 pts

27th GBR 2494 MORGAN ARCHER and HAKAN DIGBY 27 27 35 18 107 pts

28th GBR 382 SAM COOPER and ANNA ZUURMOND 29 31 34 23 117 pts

29th GBR 2327 CHARLOTTE GORDON and NATHANIEL GORDON 11 24 33 50.0 UFD 118 pts

30th GBR 2338 LOUIS WRIGHT and WILL JARMAN 41 34 26 21 122 pts

31st GBR 1905 EDOARDO SIROLLA and FEDERICO SIROLLA 34 32 31 25 122 pts

32nd GBR 2347 FREYA BLACK and COLETTE BACON 36 16 23 50.0 DNF 125 pts

33rd GBR 1972 VICKY COWAN and PHILLY ALA 28 35 39 28 130 pts

34th GBR 900 GEORGE TARDREW and TRISTAN PAYNE 30 29 25 50.0 UFD 134 pts

35th GBR 843 ISHBEL ZUURMOND and OLI KING 25 33 32 50.0 DNF 140 pts

36th GBR 2222 CHARLES ELLIOTT and JACK MILLER 31 38 28 50.0 UFD 147 pts

37th GBR 2172 CAITLIN WEBSTER and MADDIE WYLIE 37 25 38 50.0 DNF 150 pts

38th GBR 772 CAM BARR and POLLY SANDISON 42 40 40 29 151 pts

39th GBR 1244 TOBY SCHOFIELD and LIAM VASS 39 37 27 50.0 DNC 153 pts

40th GBR 2329 FERGUS FOX and HARRY FOX 38 18 50.0 DNF 50.0 UFD 156 pts

41st GBR 619 GEORGE RICHARDS and GREGORY BROWN 35 36 42 50.0 DNC 163 pts

42nd GBR 2128 ZOE KING and ELLA JOHNSON 44 41 36 50.0 DNF 171 pts

43rd GBR 1220 FLOSSIE TANNER and LUCY PENNANT 40 39 43 50.0 DNC 172 pts

44th GBR 408 ADAM SANDISON and TOBY HEATHER 43 42 41 50.0 DNC 176 pts

45th GBR 2018 LUCY WILSON and BEN IBBOTSON 33 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 183 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

15 July 2017 17:35 GMT