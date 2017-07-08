Optimist World Championship - Day 2 for the 281 entries

Click image for a larger image

Early leader is Mic Sig Kos Mohr of Costa Rica who won two of his fight races, tied on 12 points with Marco Gradoni of Italy with a 2, 1, 5, 4, and third Roy Levy of Israel with 4, 14, 1, 5.

Best British competitor is William Pank in 7th after a 7, 20, 7, 1.

Conditions on day 1 were marked by a strong tide and a sudden rainstorm that closed the day. A short-lived tropical rainstorm moved in on the Green fleet.

With winds whipping up past 20 knots for five minutes, eight sailors were able to get over the finish line in heavy rain before the the wind and rain stopped. The rest of the fleet drifted backwards.

Then twenty minutes later, the race was declared over. Only twenty one sailors were able to finish before the tide, which one coach described as “like a river”, took control of the situation.

Day 2 had white caps offshore of the Royal Varuna Yacht Club that heralded winds of 15 to 18 knots that lasted through the day.

One more day of qualifying races are scheduled before sailors will be split into gold, silver and bronze fleets based on rankings.

Optimist World Championship - Day 2 after 4 flight races (281 entries)

1st CRC 7 Mic Sig Kos Mohr boy Green 8 1 2 1 12 pts

2nd ITA 8925 Marco Gradoni boy Blue 2 1 5 4 12 pts

3rd ISR 102 Roy Levy boy Yellow 4 14 1 5 24 pts

4th MAS 11 Muhammad Fauzi Bin Kaman Shah boy Yellow 16 6 2 1 25 pts

5th USA 111 Stephan Baker boy Blue 7 14 1 7 29 pts

6th NED 3255 Olivier Jaquet boy Yellow 1 1 21 8 31 pts

7th GBR 6464 William Pank boy Blue 7 20 7 1 35 pts

8th USA 115 Mitchell Callahan boy Green 6 8 4 18 36 pts

9th CHN 265 Haoze Fang boy Red 2 2 6 27 37pts

10th TUR 1903 Umut Kartal boy Green 3 17 15 2 37 pts

11th HKG 205 Duncan Gregor boy Red 10 13 12 3 38 pts

12th GRE 2084 Odysseas Emmanouil Spanakis boy Blue 8 10 15 8 41 pts

13th AUT 216 Paul Clodi boy Green 3 20 11 9 43 pts

14th POR 2682 Guilherme Cavaco boy Red 4 26 7 7 44 pts

15th POR 2434 Beatriz Gago girl Red 5 9 13 17 44 pts

16th GER 1211 Mewes Wieduwild boy Green 12 17 8 8 45 pts

17th CHI 454 Dante Parodi boy Blue 39 2 3 2 46 pts

18th THA 77 Saranwong Poonpat boy Red 23 4 4 15 46 pts

19th LAT 59 Martins Atilla boy Red 29 12 2 4 47 pts

20th SLO 711 Luka Zabukovec boy Blue 13 3 12 19 47 pts

Other GBR positions

26th GBR 6412 Haydn Sewell boy Green 23 11 7 17 58 pts

98th GBR 6469 Callum Davidson Guild boy Red 38 50 9 16 113 pts

103rd GBR 6302 Kieran Young boy Red 20 63 14 19 116 pts

14 July 2017 15:40 GMT