Cumbley is 2017 Solo UK National Champion

Cumbley finished in 12th place in race 11, with rival Andy Davis safely behind him in 18th place.

This secured the 2017 title for Cumbley and he was able to miss the final race, which was won by Davis to confirm his second place overall.

Winner of the first race of the day was Jack Hopkins, with Tim Law second and Michael Sims in third.

In the final race Davis took the win ahead of Tim Law with Mark Lee in third place.

Solo 2017 Nationals - Final Overall positions after Race 11 & 12 with nett pts (90 entries)

1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley WSC/TCYC 12 91 30 pts

2nd 5597 Andy Davis Bartley SC 18 1 33 pts

3rd 5722 Michael Sims Carsington 3 6 43 pts

4 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton 19 4 62 pts

5 5743 Tim Law Salcombe 2 2 66 pts

6 617 Peerke Kortekaas wsvr 4 11 94 pts

7 5281 Jack Hopkins Delph SC 1 15 103 pts

8 5719 Richard Lovering HISC & WYC 51 5 113 pts

9 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston 6 91 113 pts

10 5764 Oliver Wells Northampton SC 91 33 132 pts

11 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth 10 3 135 pts

12 5651 Lawrence Creaser Hayling Island SC 8 31 158 pts

13 5297 Michael Hicks Salcombe YC 13 17 160 pts

14 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 11 10 167 pts

15 5712 Chris Brown Draycote 36 8 180 pts

16 4982 Nick Bonner Hayling Island SC 23 12 180 pts

17 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 21 16 188.7 pts

18 5730 Vincent Horey KGSC 31 9 194 pts

19 5703 John Ball Brightlingsea 49 13 207 pts

20 5134 Robert Laurie RYA 25 46 213 pts

21 600 Marleen Gaillard WV Braassemermeer 68 20 239 pts

22 5657 Tim Polglase Hayling Island SC 22 43 239 pts

23 5455 Mark Maskell Blackwater SC 27 29 245 pts

24 5655 John Webster Carsington 56 14 262 pts

25 5383 Patrick Hamilton Burwain 7 42 290 pts

26 5080 Fraser Hayden Papercourt SC 15 21 302 pts

27 5658 Steve Denison Hollingworth SC 17 41 303 pts

28 5393 Simon Derham Littleton SC 60 18 306 pts

29 5744 Iain McGregor Salcombe 26 25 310 pts

30 5723 Alan Bishop RYA 9 24 314 pts

31 5601 Simon Yates Salcombe YC 30 39 316 pts

32 5683 Andrew Hyland SPinnaker SC 48 28 323 pts

33 5507 Nigel Pybus Draycote Water 91 91 324 pts

34 5676 Simon Dobson Salcombe YC 38 22 324 pts

35 5406 Jarvis Simpson Brightlingsea SC 66 7 336 pts

36 5666 Andrew Boyce Papercourt S C 44 38 341 pts

37 5713 Morgan Peach Royal Torbay YC 5 32 344 pts

38 4975 Andy Bayliss Hykeham SC 20 36 344 pts

39 5721 Isaik Marsh Northampton 43 27 346 pts

40 5462 Simon Jones Teign Corinthian 14 47 349 pts

41 5689 Rob Cook Northampton SC 32 91 353 pts

42 594 Norbert Zonneveld WSV Giesbeek 37 56 353 pts

43 5596 Ray Collins Locks SC 69 23 360 pts

44 5408 Tony King Bassenthwaite 24 37 368 pts

45 4999 Alexander Butler Hayling Island SC 28 48 370 pts

46 5513 Brenda Hoult Hayling Island SC 46 52 373 pts

47 5300 Doug Latta Portchester S C 34 30 376 pts

48 5755 Graham CranfordSmith Salcombe YC 29 35 384 pts

49 610 Roel den Herder Wsv Giesbeek 53 44 410 pts

50 5535 Tim Jackson Papercourt 16 19 417 pts

51 5524 Kev Hall Northampton SC 91 91 425 pts

52 622 Jan Arends WSV Giesbeek 47 91 446 pts

53 580 Arnold Jippes KWS 33 34 447 pts

54 5617 David Greening Salcombe YC 40 51 451 pts

55 5494 John Steels Starcross YC 70 59 464 pts

56 5369 Andy Ritchie Hykeham Sailing Club 91 91 481 pts

57 5627 David Parkin Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC 50 62 489 pts

58 582 Mark Wildenberg Braassemermeer 62 26 490 pts

59 5570 Malcolm Buchanan Lymington Town SC 55 55 500 pts

60 5649 Steven Bishop Girton SC 42 64 502 pts

61 5373 Phil Sturmer Royal Burnham YC 41 49 536 pts

62 4772 Nick Fisher Salcombe YC 71 50 540 pts

63 5747 Roger Lumby Salcombe YC 67 91 540 pts

64 5237 Derek Jackman Chichester YC 57 45 541 pts

65 4679 Mark Fuller Papercourt 35 53 544 pts

66 5183 Malcolm Mackley Salcombe YC 76 54 549 pts

67 6000 Patrick Burns RYA 91 91 571 pts

68 5505 Mark Pearce Burwain 52 58 589 pts

69 5650 Philip Kilburn Notts County SC 45 91 589 pts

70 5549 Peter Hearne Teign Corinthian YC 61 60 595 pts

71 5306 Andrew Osborne Salcombe YC 39 40 603 pts

72 5282 Vernon Perkins South Cerney SC 72 63 621 pts

73 5517 Jason Hughes Draycote water 91 91 642 pts

74 5575 Shaun Welsh Weston 63 67 643 pts

75 5734 Adrian Griffin Salcombe YC 59 61 646 pts

76 570 Marc Fluttert WV de Braassemermeer 75 65 684 pts

77 4198 Richard White Bristol Corinthian YC 65 91 689 pts

78 5422 David Northcott TCYC 91 91 703 pts

79 5560 Charles Stimpson Spinnaker 73 66 703 pts

80 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge 64 57 704 pts

81 609 Anja Koldewijn WSV Giesbeek 78 68 713 pts

82 5104 Bob Taylor Tata Steel S.C. 91 91 733 pts

83 5003 Paul Bottomley South Staffs SC 54 91 743 pts

84 4803 Will Loy Gurnard 91 91 755 pts

85 5527 Michael Wilde Spinnaker SC. 77 69 756 pts

86 4964 Andy Colyer TCYC 58 91 771 pts

87 5064 Mike Davenport Redesmere SC 79 91 782 pts

88 4936 Gordon Barclay Dell Quay SC 74 91 805 pts

89 5581 Tim Wade Spinnaker Club 91 91 838 pts

90 5745 Andrew Fox Leigh and Lowton SC 91 91 855 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

14 July 2017 13:23 GMT