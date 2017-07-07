Solo Nationals - New winner, same leader

Oliver Wells from the Northampton SC was winner of Race 9 of the Solo Nationals taking place at the Royal Torbay YC.
But right their behind him was series leader Charlie Cumbley with his main challenger Andy Davis taking third place.
Robert Laurie was fourth, Michael Sims fifth and Oliver Davenport sixth.
Solo Nationals - Race 9 and leading overall positions (90 entries)
1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley WSC/TCYC 2 10 pts
2nd 5597 Andy Davis Bartley SC 3 20 pts
3rd 5722 Michael Sims Carsington 5 26 pts
4th 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton 6 37 pts
5th 5743 Tim Law Salcombe 91 58 pts
6th 5764 Oliver Wells Northampton Sailing Club. 1 62 pts
7th 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston 29 66 pts
8th 617 Peerke Kortekaas wsvr 7 70 pts
9th 5281 Jack Hopkins Delph Sailing Club 8 74 pts
10 5719 Richard Lovering HISC & WYC 16 80 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
13 July 2017 15:39 GMT