Solo Nationals - New winner, same leader

But right their behind him was series leader Charlie Cumbley with his main challenger Andy Davis taking third place.

Robert Laurie was fourth, Michael Sims fifth and Oliver Davenport sixth.

Solo Nationals - Race 9 and leading overall positions (90 entries)

1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley WSC/TCYC 2 10 pts

2nd 5597 Andy Davis Bartley SC 3 20 pts

3rd 5722 Michael Sims Carsington 5 26 pts

4th 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton 6 37 pts

5th 5743 Tim Law Salcombe 91 58 pts

6th 5764 Oliver Wells Northampton Sailing Club. 1 62 pts

7th 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston 29 66 pts

8th 617 Peerke Kortekaas wsvr 7 70 pts

9th 5281 Jack Hopkins Delph Sailing Club 8 74 pts

10 5719 Richard Lovering HISC & WYC 16 80 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 July 2017 15:39 GMT