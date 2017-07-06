470 Worlds - Light airs downgrade Mills and McIntyre

Click image for a larger image

Two races were completed for each of the men and women gold and silver fleets on Wednesday.

In the lighter breeze Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrozek took a 2, 3, to maintain their consistent scorecard across the women’s fleet.

Mills and McIntyre suffered and only managed a 14, 9, dropping them five points behind the Polish pair. In third are Slovenia’s Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol.

In form crew today were Switzerland's Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler with two wins and an move up the leaderboard to fifth.

Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter are 12th after a 6 and 23, with Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart 17th after 6 and 13 places.

Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom - Click image for a larger image

No let-up in the performance of Sweden's Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom who hold tight to the 470 Men lead, racking up a 2, 3 and a six point lead.

Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan (AUS) took out the race 7 win and hold firm in second overall, with Austria’s David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr just 1 point behind in third.

Britain's Martin Wrigley and James Taylor are now 21st overall after an 18, 23, Wednesday.

Final series racing continues on Thursday with two more races scheduled for gold and silver fleets.

470 Women - Leaders after 7 races (60 entries)

1. Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC/Irmina MRÓZEK GLISZCZYNSKA (POL 11) - 15 pts

2. Hannah MILLS/Eilidh MCINTYRE (GBR 321) - 20 pts

3. Tina MRAK/Veronika MACAROL (SLO 64) - 29 pts

4. Xiaoli WANG/Haiyang GAO (CHN 1221) - 30 pts

5. Linda FAHRNI/Maja SIEGENTHALER (SUI 5) - 32 pts

6. Shasha CHEN/Xufeng HUANG (CHN 0619) - 33 pts

8. Barbara CORNUDELLA/Sara LOPEZ (ESP 14) - 33 pts

8. Silvia MAS DEPARES/Patricia CANTERO REINA (ESP 18) - 36 pts

9. Maria BOZI/Rafailina KLONARIDOU (GRE 216) - 36 pts

10. Afrodite ZEGERS/Anneloes VAN VEEN (NED 1) - 40 pts

470 Men - Leaders after 7 races (72 entries)

1. Anton DAHLBERG/Fredrik BERGSTROM (SWE 349) - 9 pts

2. Mathew BELCHER/Will RYAN (AUS 11) - 15 pts

3. David BARGEHR/Lukas MÄHR (AUT 1) - 16 pts

4. Deniz CINAR/Ates CINAR (TUR 890) - 32 pts

5. Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantes (FRA79) - 36 pts

6. Paul SNOW-HANSEN/Daniel WILLCOX (NZL 2) - 36 pts

7. Carl-Fredrik FOCK/Marcus DACKHAMMAR (SWE 350) - 41 pts

8. Zangjun XU/Chao WANG (CHN 067) - 41 pts

9. Giacomo FERRARI/Giulio CALABRO (ITA 757) - 47 pts

10. Stuart MCNAY/David HUGHES (USA 1) - 47 pts

Full results here

