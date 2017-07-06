Solo Nationals - Cumbley pulls clear on Day 4

Charlie Cumbley took a big step towards the Solo UK National title with a 2 -1 Wednesday and now has a nine point lead over Andy Davis.
Michael Sims won the first race of the day, race 7, with Cumbley in second and Oliver Davenport third.
Andy Davis could only manage a 13th place but was saved by the second discard being applied at the end of the day.
In race 2, Cumbley took his fourth win of the championship, with Davis back in contention with a second place. Third was Oliver Davenport.
Overall Cumbley leads from Davis by nine points, with Sims third, Davenport fourth and Martin Honnor fifth.
Solo National Championships - Leading positions after R8, 2 discards (90 entries)
1 5705 Charlie Cumbley WSC/TCYC 1 8 2 1 11 1 2 1 8 pts
2 5597 Andy Davis Bartley SC 2 5 9 2 1 5 13 2 17 pts
3 5722 Michael Sims Carsington 10 2 22 5 4 4 1 5 21 pts
4 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton 4 27 10 3 23 8 3 3 31 pts
5 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston 5 4 5 9 8 91 31 6 37 pts
6 5743 Tim Law Salcombe 9 3 21 6 5 10 15 10 43 pts
7 5651 Lawrence Creaser Hayling Island SC 3 21 47 67 10 13 6 4 57 pts
8 5764 Oliver Wells Northampton SC 18 13 53 12 15 7 5 9 61 pts
9 617 Peerke Kortekaas wsvr 8 19 16 33 6 3 12 18 63 pts
10 5719 Richard Lovering HISC & WYC 6 22 20 7 3 9 19 27 64 pts
11 5281 Jack Hopkins Delph Sailing Club 91 44 1 23 13 2 10 17 66 pts
12 5297 Michael Hicks Salcombe YC 12 10 17 28 7 11 22 47 79 pts
13 5712 Chris Brown Draycote 24 1 11 51 14 6 47 30 86 pts
14 5703 John Ball Brightlingsea 7 11 60 13 9 46 18 28 86 pts
15 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth 91 16 32 15 2 29 20 16 98 pts
16 600 Marleen Gaillard WV Braassemermeer 11 23 12 55 42 39 4 12 101 pts
17 5730 Vincent Horey KGSC 91 14 33 14 54 14 7 20 102 pts
18 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 19 9 23 17 16 21 45 29 105 pts
19 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 16 6 19 13.7 22 31 32 53 107.7 pts
20 5134 Robert Laurie RYA 91 7 7 18 50 26 16 39 113 pts
21 5369 Andy Ritchie Hykeham SC 37 34 3 4 17 22 91 91 117 pts
22 5657 Tim Polglase Hayling Island SC 91 37 18 8 25 42 26 11 125 pts
23 5507 Nigel Pybus Draycote Water 48 91 14 10 37 15 8 43 127 pts
24 4982 Nick Bonner Hayling Island SC 23 29 31 25 12 36 14 25 128 pts
25 5655 John Webster Carsington 32 17 15 65 28 19 61 22 133 pts
26 5524 Kev Hall Northampton SC 91 28 27 26 57 20 11 33 145 pts
27 5596 Ray Collins Locks SC 40 51 6 11 36 33 76 37 163 pts
28 5393 Simon Derham Littleton SC 25 31 26 48 40 17 24 55 163 pts
29 5744 Iain McGregor Salcombe 26 52 13 36 30 43 33 26 164 pts
30 5455 Mark Maskell Blackwater SC 17 59 36 53 47 37 17 13 167 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
12 July 2017 15:48 GMT