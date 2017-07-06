Solo Nationals - Cumbley pulls clear on Day 4

Michael Sims won the first race of the day, race 7, with Cumbley in second and Oliver Davenport third.

Andy Davis could only manage a 13th place but was saved by the second discard being applied at the end of the day.

In race 2, Cumbley took his fourth win of the championship, with Davis back in contention with a second place. Third was Oliver Davenport.

Overall Cumbley leads from Davis by nine points, with Sims third, Davenport fourth and Martin Honnor fifth.

Solo National Championships - Leading positions after R8, 2 discards (90 entries)

1 5705 Charlie Cumbley WSC/TCYC 1 8 2 1 11 1 2 1 8 pts

2 5597 Andy Davis Bartley SC 2 5 9 2 1 5 13 2 17 pts

3 5722 Michael Sims Carsington 10 2 22 5 4 4 1 5 21 pts

4 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton 4 27 10 3 23 8 3 3 31 pts

5 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston 5 4 5 9 8 91 31 6 37 pts

6 5743 Tim Law Salcombe 9 3 21 6 5 10 15 10 43 pts

7 5651 Lawrence Creaser Hayling Island SC 3 21 47 67 10 13 6 4 57 pts

8 5764 Oliver Wells Northampton SC 18 13 53 12 15 7 5 9 61 pts

9 617 Peerke Kortekaas wsvr 8 19 16 33 6 3 12 18 63 pts

10 5719 Richard Lovering HISC & WYC 6 22 20 7 3 9 19 27 64 pts

11 5281 Jack Hopkins Delph Sailing Club 91 44 1 23 13 2 10 17 66 pts

12 5297 Michael Hicks Salcombe YC 12 10 17 28 7 11 22 47 79 pts

13 5712 Chris Brown Draycote 24 1 11 51 14 6 47 30 86 pts

14 5703 John Ball Brightlingsea 7 11 60 13 9 46 18 28 86 pts

15 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth 91 16 32 15 2 29 20 16 98 pts

16 600 Marleen Gaillard WV Braassemermeer 11 23 12 55 42 39 4 12 101 pts

17 5730 Vincent Horey KGSC 91 14 33 14 54 14 7 20 102 pts

18 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 19 9 23 17 16 21 45 29 105 pts

19 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 16 6 19 13.7 22 31 32 53 107.7 pts

20 5134 Robert Laurie RYA 91 7 7 18 50 26 16 39 113 pts

21 5369 Andy Ritchie Hykeham SC 37 34 3 4 17 22 91 91 117 pts

22 5657 Tim Polglase Hayling Island SC 91 37 18 8 25 42 26 11 125 pts

23 5507 Nigel Pybus Draycote Water 48 91 14 10 37 15 8 43 127 pts

24 4982 Nick Bonner Hayling Island SC 23 29 31 25 12 36 14 25 128 pts

25 5655 John Webster Carsington 32 17 15 65 28 19 61 22 133 pts

26 5524 Kev Hall Northampton SC 91 28 27 26 57 20 11 33 145 pts

27 5596 Ray Collins Locks SC 40 51 6 11 36 33 76 37 163 pts

28 5393 Simon Derham Littleton SC 25 31 26 48 40 17 24 55 163 pts

29 5744 Iain McGregor Salcombe 26 52 13 36 30 43 33 26 164 pts

30 5455 Mark Maskell Blackwater SC 17 59 36 53 47 37 17 13 167 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 July 2017 15:48 GMT