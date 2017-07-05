Dinghy
 

Foiling Week Garda 2017

Foiling Week Garda 2017 enjoyed four days of frantic foiling fun at a superb location.


The Moths were the largest class racing with 42 boats from 13 nations, all getting valuable practice time before the Moth Worlds to be held on the same waters in two weeks time.

Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) is no stranger to the Lake having won the regatta last year. Greenhalgh fired off an impressive 8 firsts in 9 races to comfortably win the regatta.

Improving steadily in second was Scott Babbage from Australia who has had quite a lot of time out of the boat working with the SoftBank Japan America’s Cup team. Babbage finished just two points ahead of Ben Paton (GBR).

Click image for a larger image

The Flying Phantoms have become regulars at Foiling Week Garda. The overall regatta became a close contest between the two Realstone boats from Switzerland.

Throughout the 12 races held, the two training partners enjoyed regular place changes but Bruno Barbarin and Cedric Schmitt (SUI) came out on top with a string of wins.

Robin Maeder and Janik Roempp (SUI) were second overall and the German team of Sven Klingenberg and Stefan Rumnf GER who are still learning in the class, in third.

Click image for a larger image

The S9 class has continued to develop the design and have become a popular foiler at Foiling Week.

Seven boats sailed nine races and the top three boats were all Italian. Vincenzo Sorrentino won the regatta with 7 wins. Second overall was Elia Mazzucchi and third Michele Petrucci both with consistent results.

The Kite boards who always provide a real spectacle at Foiling Week, raced just south of Malcesine on a separate race course.

The top three kites on the podium were also Italian riders. Mirco Casale scored the most wins, followed by Enrico Tonon and Valeria Venturi.

There are more Foiling Week events scheduled later in the year and early in 2018. Events are planned in Miami, Punta del Este and Sydney.

G New
11 July 2017 16:15 GMT

