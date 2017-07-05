Solo Nationals - Day 3

But, not for long . . . just as long as it took to sail race 6 . . . where overnight leader Charlie Cumbley hit back with his third win of the series, and he retakes the overall lead.

Davis took race 5 ahead of Mark Lee with Richard Lovering in third and Charlie Cumbley finished 11th, which becomes his discard.

Overall after race 5, Davis had a two point lead from Cumbley with Michael Sims in third place and a further nine points back.

But following the sixth race, where Cumbley won ahead of Jack Hopkins with Peerke Kortekaas (NED) in third, Sims in fourth and Davis fifth, the top of the table has:

Cumbley leads on 13pts, Davis 15 pts and in third Sims with 25pts.

Solo National Championships - Leading positions after R6, 1 discard (90 entries)

1 5705 Charlie Cumbley WSC/TCYC 1 8 2 1 11 1 13 pts

2 5597 Andy Davis Bartley SC 2 5 9 2 1 5 15 pts

3 5722 Michael Sims Carsington 10 2 22 5 4 4 25 pts

4 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston 5 4 5 9 8 91 31 pts

5 5743 Tim Law Salcombe 9 3 21 6 5 10 33 pts

6 5719 Richard Lovering HISC & WYC 6 22 20 7 3 9 45 pts

7 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton 4 27 10 3 23 8 48 pts

8 617 Peerke Kortekaas wsvr 8 19 16 33 6 3 52 pts

9 5712 Chris Brown Draycote 24 1 11 51 14 6 56 pts

10 5297 Michael Hicks Salcombe Yacht Club 12 10 17 28 7 11 57 pts

11 5764 Oliver Wells Northampton SC 18 13 53 12 15 7 65 pts

12 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 16 6 19 13.7 22 31 76.7 pts

13 5369 Andy Ritchie Hykeham Sailing Club 37 34 3 4 17 22 80 pts

14 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 19 9 23 17 16 21 82 pts

15 5281 Jack Hopkins Delph Sailing Club 91 44 1 23 13 2 83 pts

16 5703 John Ball Brightlingsea 7 11 60 13 9 46 86 pts

17 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth 91 16 32 15 2 29 94 pts

18 5651 Lawrence Creaser Hayling Island SC 3 21 47 67 10 13 94 pts

19 5134 Robert Laurie RYA 91 7 7 18 50 26 108 pts

20 5655 John Webster Carsington 32 17 15 65 28 19 111 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

11 July 2017 13:52 GMT