Solo Nationals - Cumbley hits back on day 2

The opening race Monday went to Jack Hopkins whose other results are - 91, 41, 23 - with Cumbley in second and Andy Ritchie third. Overnight leader Andy Davis could only manage a ninth place.

In the second race, R4, Cumbley took the gun ahead of Davis with Oliver Davenport in third place.

This set Cumbley at the top of the leaderboard, five points ahead of Davis with Martin Honnor another five point back in third. In fourth is Michael Sims, fifth Oliver Davenport and sixth Tim Law.

Solo National Championships - Leading positions after R4, 1 discard (90 entries)

1 5705 Charlie Cumbley WSC/TCYC 1 8 2 1 4 pts

2 5597 Andy Davis Bartley SC 2 5 9 2 9 pts

3 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston SC 5 4 5 9 14 pts

4 5722 Michael Sims Carsington SC 10 2 22 5 17 pts

5 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton SC 4 27 10 3 17 pts

6 5743 Tim Law Salcombe YC 9 3 21 6 18 pts

7 5703 John Ball Brightlingsea SC 7 11 60 13 31 pts

8 5134 Robert Laurie RYA 91 7 7 18 32 pts

9 5719 Richard Lovering HISC & WYC 6 22 20 7 33 pts

10 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 16 6 19 13.7 35.7 pts

11 5712 Chris Brown Draycote 24 1 11 51 36 pts

12 5297 Michael Hicks Salcombe YC 12 10 17 28 39 pts

13 5369 Andy Ritchie Hykeham SC 37 34 3 4 41 pts

14 617 Peerke Kortekaas wsvr 8 19 16 33 43 pts

15 5764 Oliver Wells Northampton SC 18 13 53 12 43 pts

16 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 19 9 23 17 45 pts

17 600 Marleen Gaillard WV Braassemermeer 11 23 12 55 46 pts

18 5596 Ray Collins Locks SC 40 51 6 11 57 pts

19 5730 Vincent Horey KGSC 91 14 33 14 61 pts

20 5657 Tim Polglase Hayling Island SC 91 37 18 8 63 pts

21 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth 91 16 32 15 63 pts

22 5655 John Webster Carsington 32 17 15 65 64 pts

23 5281 Jack Hopkins Delph Sailing Club 91 44 1 23 68 pts

24 5406 Jarvis Simpson Brightlingsea SC 35 56 8 27 70 pts

25 5651 Lawrence Creaser Hayling Island SC 3 21 47 67 71 pts

26 5507 Nigel Pybus Draycote Water 48 91 14 10 72 pts

27 5744 Iain McGregor Salcombe 26 52 13 36 75 pts

28 4982 Nick Bonner Hayling Island SC 23 29 31 25 77 pts

29 5524 Kev Hall Northampton SC 91 28 27 26 81 pts

30 5683 Andrew Hyland SPinnaker SC 41 26 34 22 82 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 July 2017 17:37 GMT