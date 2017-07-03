Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moller are 505 European Champions

Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moller of Germany are 505 European Champions 2017, a title they first won in 1979.
Click image for a larger image
Britain's Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe, finished second on 13 points and Lutz Stengel and Frank Feller of Germany, third on 14 points.
A nice breeze in the morning just died when the fleet was about to start and left waiting.
Unfortunately the wind did not come back steadily and the results after the previous day were the final results.
Nice atmosphere and lots of fun, but unfortunately too little wind. Next Europeans will be sailed in 2019 in Sonderborg, Denmark.
The 505 UK Nationals will take place at Hayling Island SC from 27 July 2017.
505 - European Championships, final leaders (93 entries)
1st DEN 9181 Jorgen BOJSEN-MOLLER / Jacob BOJSEN-MOLLER 5 pts
2nd GBR 9180 Nathan BATCHELOR / Sam PASCOE Tynemouth SC 13 pts
3rd GER 8992 Lutz STENGEL / Frank FELLER ROYC 14 pts
4th GER 9122 Benedikt NORTHOFF / Holger JESS BYC 19 pts
5th GBR 9190 Ian PINNELL / Dave SHELTON Hayling Island SC 24 pts
6th USA 9153 Howie HAMLIN / Jeff NELSON 14.0 10.0 25 pts
7th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp HOFMANN / Felix BROCKERHOFF DYC 25 pts
8th USA 9102 Dogulas HAGAN / Paul von GREY PBSUP 25 pts
9th FRA 9175 Boite PHILIPPE / Fountaine MATHIEU CVSQ 30 pts
10th FIN 9193 Jukka NIEMINEN / Antti SALONEN SP 33 pts
11th GER 9182 Alexander HOLZAPFEL / Finn BÖGER 37 pts
12th GBR 9124 Terry SCUTCHER / Christian DIEBITSCH 37 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
9 July 2017 16:00 GMT