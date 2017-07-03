Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moller are 505 European Champions

Click image for a larger image

Britain's Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe, finished second on 13 points and Lutz Stengel and Frank Feller of Germany, third on 14 points.

A nice breeze in the morning just died when the fleet was about to start and left waiting.

Unfortunately the wind did not come back steadily and the results after the previous day were the final results.

Nice atmosphere and lots of fun, but unfortunately too little wind. Next Europeans will be sailed in 2019 in Sonderborg, Denmark.

The 505 UK Nationals will take place at Hayling Island SC from 27 July 2017.

505 - European Championships, final leaders (93 entries)

1st DEN 9181 Jorgen BOJSEN-MOLLER / Jacob BOJSEN-MOLLER 5 pts

2nd GBR 9180 Nathan BATCHELOR / Sam PASCOE Tynemouth SC 13 pts

3rd GER 8992 Lutz STENGEL / Frank FELLER ROYC 14 pts

4th GER 9122 Benedikt NORTHOFF / Holger JESS BYC 19 pts

5th GBR 9190 Ian PINNELL / Dave SHELTON Hayling Island SC 24 pts

6th USA 9153 Howie HAMLIN / Jeff NELSON 14.0 10.0 25 pts

7th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp HOFMANN / Felix BROCKERHOFF DYC 25 pts

8th USA 9102 Dogulas HAGAN / Paul von GREY PBSUP 25 pts

9th FRA 9175 Boite PHILIPPE / Fountaine MATHIEU CVSQ 30 pts

10th FIN 9193 Jukka NIEMINEN / Antti SALONEN SP 33 pts

11th GER 9182 Alexander HOLZAPFEL / Finn BÖGER 37 pts

12th GBR 9124 Terry SCUTCHER / Christian DIEBITSCH 37 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

9 July 2017 16:00 GMT