Solo Nationals - Cumbley takes opening win

Cumberly finished ahead of Andy Davis with third Lawrence Creaser, fourth Oliver Davenport, fifth Martin Honnor and sixth Richard Lovering.

In the second race, Chris Brown (24,1) took the win ahead of Michael Sims (10,2) with Tim Law (9,3) in third. Martin Honnor (5,4) was fourth and Davis (2,5) in fifth.

This changed the leading places, with Andy Davis taking the lead with 7 pts, and Charlie Cumbley dropping to 2nd tied on 9 pts with Martin Honnor.

Solo National Championships - Leading positions after R2 (90 entries)

1 5597 Andy Davis Bartley SC 2 5 7 pts

2 5705 Charlie Cumbley WSC/TCYC 1 8 9 pts

3 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston 5 4 9 pts

4 5722 Michael Sims Carsington 10 2 12 pts

5 5743 Tim Law Salcombe 9 3 12 pts

6 5703 John Ball Brightlingsea 7 11 18 pts

7 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 16 6 22 pts

8 5297 Michael Hicks Salcombe YC 12 10 22 pts

9 5651 Lawrence Creaser Hayling Island SC 3 21 24 pts

10 5712 Chris Brown, Draycote 24 1 25 pts

11 617 Peerke Kortekaas wsvr 8 19 27 pts

12 5719 Richard Lovering HISC & WYC 6 22 28 pts

13 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 19 9 28 pts

14 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton 4 27 31 pts

15 5764 Oliver Wells Northampton SC 18 13 31 pts

16 600 Marleen Gaillard WV Braassemermeer 11 23 34 pts

17 5666 Andrew Boyce Papercourt S C 13 30 43 pts

18 5655 John Webster Carsington 32 17 49 pts

19 5462 Simon Jones Teign Corinthian 31 18 49 pts

20 4982 Nick Bonner Hayling Island SC 23 29 52 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

9 July 2017 15:33 GMT