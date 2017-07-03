Robertson defends title at GKSS Match Cup Sweden

Click image for a larger image

Williams went down 3 to 0 in his semi-final with Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One Sailing Team.

Cranfield then faced Phil Robertson (NZL) and CHINAone NINGBO in the final, after Robertson dispatched Pieter-Jan Postma (NED) and Sailing Team NL 3 to 1 in their semi-final.

In the first race of the final, Robertson impressively won the start and went on to lead for the entirety of the course.

In the second Canfield struck back, starting to weather of his opponent and pulling the trigger faster. However at the top mark rounding Robertson was able to get the inside berth, luffed Canfield and then to head off unchallenged to take the win.

In the decider, Robertson won the start, but Canfield had managed to draw level, crossing ahead up the beat. However on the run the overrider broke for the gennaker sheet winch on Canfield’s boat, preventing his crew from sheeting in the gennaker.

This handed Robertson the eventual win and the overall GKSS Match Race Sweden title for a second year.

Robertson sailed this year with his same winning crew from 2016, comprising Kiwis Will Tiller, Stewart Dodson and Aussie James Wierzbowski.

“We aren’t the most ideal set-up weight-wise - we were one of the lightest teams here, but we seemed to make it work,” Robertson said.

Williams went on to win the Petit Final 2 to 1 against Postma.



G New

9 July 2017 6:59 GMT