505 European Championship - Bojsen-Moller extend their lead

The 505 European Championship got back on the water at Warnemunder, Germany, where Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moller extended their lead.
Click image for a larger image
Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moller took a 2 - 9 Saturday to extend their lead over the British pair Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe (7 - 12) with Lutz Stengel and Frank Feller (5 - 6) moving into third overall.
Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson of the USA won the first race (R3) of the day, with the Bojsen-Mollers in second and Stefan Bohm and Gerald Roos third.
Bohm and Roos then won race 4 ahead of Timon Treichel and Morten Roos with Terry Scrutcher and Christian Diebitsch taking third, with most of the leading teams taing this race as their discard.
Overall Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moller have an eight point lead over Batchelor and Pascoe. with next best British competitors, Ian Pinnell and Dave Shelton (6 - 14) in fifth overall and Scrutcher and Diebitsch in 12th.
505 - European Championships, leaders after R4, 1 discard (93 entries) provisional
1st DEN 9181 Jorgen BOJSEN-MOLLER / Jacob BOJSEN-MOLLER 5 pts
2nd GBR 9180 Nathan BATCHELOR / Sam PASCOE Tynemouth SC 13 pts
3rd GER 8992 Lutz STENGEL / Frank FELLER ROYC 14 pts
4th GER 9122 Benedikt NORTHOFF / Holger JESS BYC 19 pts
5th GBR 9190 Ian PINNELL / Dave SHELTON Hayling Island SC 24 pts
6th USA 9153 Howie HAMLIN / Jeff NELSON 14.0 10.0 25 pts
7th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp HOFMANN / Felix BROCKERHOFF DYC 25 pts
8th USA 9102 Dogulas HAGAN / Paul von GREY PBSUP 25 pts
9th FRA 9175 Boite PHILIPPE / Fountaine MATHIEU CVSQ 30 pts
10th FIN 9193 Jukka NIEMINEN / Antti SALONEN SP 33 pts
11th GER 9182 Alexander HOLZAPFEL / Finn BÖGER 37 pts
12th GBR 9124 Terry SCUTCHER / Christian DIEBITSCH 37 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
8 July 2017 21:35 GMT