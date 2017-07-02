505 European Championship - Bojsen-Moller extend their lead

Click image for a larger image

Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moller took a 2 - 9 Saturday to extend their lead over the British pair Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe (7 - 12) with Lutz Stengel and Frank Feller (5 - 6) moving into third overall.

Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson of the USA won the first race (R3) of the day, with the Bojsen-Mollers in second and Stefan Bohm and Gerald Roos third.

Bohm and Roos then won race 4 ahead of Timon Treichel and Morten Roos with Terry Scrutcher and Christian Diebitsch taking third, with most of the leading teams taing this race as their discard.

Overall Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moller have an eight point lead over Batchelor and Pascoe. with next best British competitors, Ian Pinnell and Dave Shelton (6 - 14) in fifth overall and Scrutcher and Diebitsch in 12th.

505 - European Championships, leaders after R4, 1 discard (93 entries) provisional

1st DEN 9181 Jorgen BOJSEN-MOLLER / Jacob BOJSEN-MOLLER 5 pts

2nd GBR 9180 Nathan BATCHELOR / Sam PASCOE Tynemouth SC 13 pts

3rd GER 8992 Lutz STENGEL / Frank FELLER ROYC 14 pts

4th GER 9122 Benedikt NORTHOFF / Holger JESS BYC 19 pts

5th GBR 9190 Ian PINNELL / Dave SHELTON Hayling Island SC 24 pts

6th USA 9153 Howie HAMLIN / Jeff NELSON 14.0 10.0 25 pts

7th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp HOFMANN / Felix BROCKERHOFF DYC 25 pts

8th USA 9102 Dogulas HAGAN / Paul von GREY PBSUP 25 pts

9th FRA 9175 Boite PHILIPPE / Fountaine MATHIEU CVSQ 30 pts

10th FIN 9193 Jukka NIEMINEN / Antti SALONEN SP 33 pts

11th GER 9182 Alexander HOLZAPFEL / Finn BÖGER 37 pts

12th GBR 9124 Terry SCUTCHER / Christian DIEBITSCH 37 pts

